Improved Earnings Required Before Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) Shares Find Their Feet

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.'s (TSE:MPVD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.1x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 11x and even P/E's above 27x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Mountain Province Diamonds' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Mountain Province Diamonds?

Mountain Province Diamonds' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 82% decrease to the company's bottom line. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the sole analyst covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 25% each year over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 5.4% per year.

With this information, we are not surprised that Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Mountain Province Diamonds maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Mountain Province Diamonds (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

