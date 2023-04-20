Improved Earnings Required Before Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Shares Find Their Feet

Step One Clothing Limited's (ASX:STP) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.4x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 34x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, Step One Clothing's earnings have been unimpressive. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to worsen, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Step One Clothing's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For Step One Clothing?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Step One Clothing's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 16% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we can see why Step One Clothing is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Step One Clothing maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for Step One Clothing (2 are concerning!) that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Step One Clothing, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

