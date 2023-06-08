Improved Revenues Required Before CWG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CWG) Shares Find Their Feet

When close to half the companies operating in the Commercial Services industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.1x, you may consider CWG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CWG) as an attractive investment with its 0.6x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does CWG Holdings Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, CWG Holdings Berhad has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as CWG Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 38%. Still, revenue has fallen 4.2% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the sole analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 8.4% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 22%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that CWG Holdings Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On CWG Holdings Berhad's P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As expected, our analysis of CWG Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for CWG Holdings Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on CWG Holdings Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

