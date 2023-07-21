Improved Revenues Required Before Ecobuilt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ECOHLDS) Shares Find Their Feet

When close to half the companies operating in the Construction industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.9x, you may consider Ecobuilt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ECOHLDS) as an attractive investment with its 0.2x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Ecobuilt Holdings Berhad Performed Recently?

For instance, Ecobuilt Holdings Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing revenue performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/S. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Ecobuilt Holdings Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Ecobuilt Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 3.6%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 49% overall rise in revenue, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 34% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in consideration, it's easy to understand why Ecobuilt Holdings Berhad's P/S falls short of the mark set by its industry peers. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

In line with expectations, Ecobuilt Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

Having said that, be aware Ecobuilt Holdings Berhad is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those don't sit too well with us.

