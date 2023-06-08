Improved Revenues Required Before Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PICORP) Shares Find Their Feet

Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PICORP) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Commercial Services industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.1x. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Check out our latest analysis for Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad

How Has Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad Performed Recently?

For instance, Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 3.4%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 4.0% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 22% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this in mind, we understand why Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

What Does Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant.

If you're unsure about the strength of Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here