Improved Revenues Required Before Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) Stock's 26% Jump Looks Justified

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 26% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 17% over that time.

Although its price has surged higher, Quorum Information Technologies may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x, since almost half of all companies in the Software industry in Canada have P/S ratios greater than 3.8x and even P/S higher than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does Quorum Information Technologies' Recent Performance Look Like?

Quorum Information Technologies has been doing a decent job lately as it's been growing revenue at a reasonable pace. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance might fall short of industry figures in the near future, leading to a reduced P/S. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Quorum Information Technologies would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 7.2%. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 16% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 18% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Quorum Information Technologies' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

The Bottom Line On Quorum Information Technologies' P/S

Quorum Information Technologies' recent share price jump still sees fails to bring its P/S alongside the industry median. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

In line with expectations, Quorum Information Technologies maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

