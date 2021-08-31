U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.75
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,319.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,582.00
    -15.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.90
    -3.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.72 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.27 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7140
    -0.1710 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,866.30
    +177.88 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.38
    +17.52 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.26
    -43.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Improved Water Splitting Method: A Green Energy Innovation by Pusan National University

·3 min read

Scientists develop a catalyst that could enable commercial on-site production of hydrogen from water splitting, a game changer in green energy

Having used fossil fuels for over a century for nearly everything, humanity has triggered a climate crisis. Now, the directive is to achieve net zero emissions or carbon neutrality by 2050.

BUSAN, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A hydrogen economy is one way in which a carbon neutral world can thrive. At present, the simplest way to produce hydrogen fuel is electrochemical water splitting: running electricity through water in the presence of catalysts (reaction-enhancing substances) to yield hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction, however, is very slow, requires specialized conditions and noble-metal catalysts, and is overall expensive. Thus, achieving a high hydrogen yield in an energy-efficient manner at low cost is challenging. To date, hydrogen production from water splitting has not been successfully commercialized.

Now, a team of researchers from Pusan National University, Korea, led by Professor Kandasamy Prabakar, have developed a method to design a novel electrocatalyst that can solve some of these problems. Their work was made available online on April 6, 2021, and will be published in print in the September 2021 issue of Volume 292 of Applied Catalysis B: Environmental.

Describing the study, Prof. Prabakar says, "Today, 90% of hydrogen is produced from steam reforming processes that emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. In our laboratory, we have developed a non-noble metal based stable electrocatalyst on a polymer support which can effectively produce hydrogen and oxygen from water at a low-cost from transition metal phosphates."

Prof. Prabakar's team fabricated this electrolyzer by depositing cobalt and manganese ions, in varying proportions, on a Polyaniline (PANI) nanowire array using a simple hydrothermal process. By tuning the Co/Mn ratio, they have achieved an overall high surface area for the reactions to occur, and combined with the high electron conducting capacity of the PANI nanowire, faster charge and mass transfer was facilitated on this catalyst surface. The bimetallic phosphate also confers bifunctional electrocatalytic activity for the simultaneous production of oxygen and hydrogen.

In experiments to test the performance of this catalyst, they found that its morphology substantially decreases the reaction overpotential, thereby improving the voltage efficiency of the system. As a testament to durability, even after 40 hours of continuous hydrogen production at 100 mA/cm2, its performance remains consistent. And water splitting was possible at a low input voltage of merely 1.54V.

In addition to these advantages, is the low cost of transition metals. Indeed, the system can be scaled and adapted for application to a myriad of settings. Speaking of possible future applications, Prof. Prabakar explains, "Water-splitting devices that use this technology can be installed onsite where hydrogen fuel is required, and can function using a low energy input or a completely renewable source of energy. For instance, we can produce hydrogen at home for cooking and heating using a solar panel. This way, we can achieve carbon neutrality well before 2050."

Reference

Title of original paper: Mn-Co bimetallic phosphate on electrodeposited PANI nanowires with composition modulated structural morphology for efficient electrocatalytic water splitting
Journal: Applied Catalysis B: Environmental
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apcatb.2021.120202
Corresponding author: Kandasamy Prabakar
Email: prabakar@pusan.ac.kr
Lab: http://aselab.pusan.ac.kr
ORCiD: https://orcid.org/0000-0001-7582-0765

About Pusan National University

Website: https://www.pusan.ac.kr/eng/Main.do

Media Contact
Na-hyun Lee
+82 51 510-7928
317772@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/improved-water-splitting-method-a-green-energy-innovation-by-pusan-national-university-301365487.html

SOURCE Pusan National University

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Put the Pedal to the Metal Today

    Shares of electric car superstar Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) accelerated 2.5% as of 12:10 p.m. EDT Monday, continuing a winning spurt that began late last week. As CNBC reported, on Thursday Tesla's Tesla Energy Ventures subsidiary applied to the Texas Public Utility Commission to "sell electricity directly to customers in Texas." As you've probably heard, Tesla has been building a global business in the new field of battery warehouses, setting up electricity storage facilities in Australia, Belgium, and California.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Tropical Storm Kate forms far out at sea, and two other disturbances to watch

    As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Soar as Solar Costs Continue to Drop

    The cost to build a solar power plant has fallen around 90% in the last decade, according to Our World in Data, and costs are only going lower from here. The U.S. Department of Energy would like to reduce costs by another 60% over the next decade, which would make everything from utility-scale solar to residential rooftop solar financially compelling in nearly the entire country. As the cost of solar energy comes down, who will win on the stock market?

  • ‘Space revolution’ stocks are still the way to get exponential returns in the market

    Many good companies’ stock prices have come down some 30%-50% in the last week or two, and that means there have been some buying opportunities developing as I’ve noted in the past week too. Note that I lowered the investment rating for real estate to a 7/10 from the 8/10 that I had kept it at for the last decade or so. The ratings for each stock go from 1 to 10, 1 being “get out of this position now!” and 10 being “sell the farm, I’ve found a perfect investment.”

  • UPDATE 1-After Ida, US energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed

    Oil and gas pipeline operators on Monday checked for damage after Hurricane Ida hit major energy hubs as a Category 4 storm on Sunday and caused widespread power outages. Enbridge said it was mobilizing crews to assess its facilities and had declared it was temporarily suspending some contacts under force majeure on two offshore pipelines, according to the company and shipper notices. "Production remains shut in to our offshore facilities; our onshore assets are operating," the spokesperson said.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • If You Live Here, Prepare for More Roaches, Experts Warn

    The dreaded cockroach is one of the most detested house pests. The sheer sight of one of these creepy crawlers scuttling across your floor may be enough to make you want to pack up and move. Unfortunately, a few spots in the U.S. are slated to see an influx of these pesky bugs at the end of the summer and into the fall, but anticipating their arrival could help you take preventative action. Read on to find out if you should prepare for more roaches in the near future.RELATED: If You Live Here, P

  • Allstate on Hurricane Ida damage

    Allstate EVP Eric Brandt on the insurer's exposure to Hurricane Ida and what the company's agents are seeing on the ground.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Energy update, New Orleans in the dark

    Energy update, New Orleans in the dark

  • What Hurricane Ida Means for Stocks. It’s More Than Just Energy.

    Hurricane Ida slammed into New Orleans Sunday. For stock investors, that means some volatility is several sectors--beyond energy.

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • Toxic Leaded Gasoline Production Ends as Last Refinery Shuts Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Production of leaded gasoline has ended worldwide now that the last refinery has exhausted its supply of the fuel that’s been poisoning the air for almost a century. The end of the toxic fuel follows intense diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and the United Nations over the past two decades, the UN’s Environment Programme said in a statement. The global ban will prevent about a million premature deaths annually from heart disease, strokes and cancer, as well as protect children, who a

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Aluminum Hurtles Toward Decade High as Supply Concerns Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum rose for a seventh day -- to near the highest in a decade -- as deepening Chinese output cuts raised fears of a supply shortfall.The southwestern Chinese province of Guangxi, a major metals producer, will cut output of energy-intensive materials including aluminum, according to people familiar with the matter. That came after the Xinjiang autonomous region started similar curbs from August.The moves are in response to Beijing’s campaign to save electricity and cut emissio

  • Rails Brace for Gridlock After Ida Hammers New Orleans Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ida forced Kansas City Southern to shut its main line in Louisiana and has halted exchanges between railroads in New Orleans, which may worsen delays in a U.S. shipping industry that is already stretched thin. Rail stocks fell. Kansas City Southern said it doesn’t know when service will resume on its main Louisiana rail route because crews must wait for flood water to recede before beginning repairs. The railroad operator also shut a line in Mississippi from Gulfport to

  • Hurricane Ida shuts down refineries — here's what it means for gas prices

    Hurricane Ida is likely to lead to some increase in gasoline prices, but nothing dramatic, analysts say.

  • New Orleans could be without power for weeks

    Hurricane Ida has left over 1 million homes and businesses without power, mostly in Louisiana, after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm on Sunday.Driving the news: Ida also greatly disrupted Gulf of Mexico and Gulf coast oil-and-gas and petrochemical operations, but the full scope of the damage — and environmental hazards — will take time to assess.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: All of New Orleans lost power last night afte

  • Technology in Agriculture: How Has Technology Changed Farming?

    Agriculture technologies advanced rapidly in the second half of the 20th century and at the beginning of the 21st century. These developments forever changed the way farmers work.