'Some improvement': Follow-up food inspections for two businesses warned in August

Cassidy Waigand, Peoria Journal Star
·2 min read
Peoria City/County Health Department, 2116 N. Sheridan Road in Peoria.
The Peoria City/County Health Department conducts food inspections for a wide range of establishments in the area − from restaurants to long-term care facilities and schools. Inspections look for issues that could contribute to the spread of foodborne illness, as well as general cleanliness and maintenance of the establishment.

The Journal Star examined routine inspections for restaurants, mobile establishments and bars in Peoria County for September. From these categories, just over 40 routine inspections were completed.

The establishments listed below received either no violations or enough violations to warrant a warning from the health department.

Note: According to the Peoria City/County Health Department, "inspections only provide a snapshot of a food establishment's practices, as they are based on what is seen at the time of the inspection."

Terminology used by the health department

  • Core violation: These violations relate to "general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities or structures, equipment design, or general maintenance," according to the health department.

  • Priority foundation violation: These violations could lead to priority violations if they are not corrected.

  • Priority violation: These violations are considered the most high-risk by the health department, as they have the potential to directly contribute to foodborne illness.

Establishments with no violations during routine September inspections

Dunkin Donuts & Baskin Robbins

8209 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria

Residence Inn Peoria

2000 W War Memorial Drive, Peoria

Rhythm Kitchen

305 SW Water St., Peoria

Smooth Sips

407 S 4th St., Dunlap

St Vincent De Paul Hall Kitchen

6001 N. University St., Peoria

Sure Stay Plus Hotel

4244 N. Brandywine Dr., Peoria

Woppers Inc.

106 W. Main St., Elmwood

Establishments that received warning comments during routine September inspections

No warning comments were noted during routine September inspections.

Follow up on August warning comments

Note: The Journal Star will begin reviewing follow up inspections for businesses that have received warning comments from the Peoria City/County Health Department the previous month. This is to note what − if any − improvements have been made.

KFC #D148018 at 5601 S. Washington St., Bartonville, received one priority foundation and 12 core violations in August.

A follow up on Sept. 20 noted five core violations and zero priority or priority foundation violations. Only three of these were marked as repeated violations from the August inspection. However, it was noted that the "inspector was not able to verify if roof leak was repaired."

In August, Panaderia Ortiz Bakery at 1404 NE Monroe St., Peoria, received three priority, five priority foundation and seven core violations. This included an embargo being placed on a display cooler for inadequate temperatures. The embargo has since been removed.

A follow up on Sept. 8 noted that the health department did note "some improvement," and "discussed how to correct REPEAT violations" with the person in charge. The establishment received two priority, three priority foundation and seven core violations.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star:

