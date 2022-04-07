Improvement in macroeconomic indicators coupled with re-bound in tourism activity is expected to propel growth in restaurants industry of Istanbul at a CAGR of ~10.3% between FY'20 to FY'25: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Changing Customer Behaviour: The industry will observe changing customer behaviour to become more online savvy. Rise of food delivery platforms like Yemeksepati, Fuudy, Tikla Gelsin, Trendyol Yemek, Zomato has shifted the perspective of restaurants and partner with these startups. Apart from that, with increasing health consciousness, customers, in addition to adopting veganism, are also chasing low sugar, low fat and gluten-free foods. Restaurants are highlighting such food items in the Menu to attract such customers.

Ease of Doing Business: Turkey ranks at 33rd among 190 nations in terms of ease of doing business index published by World Bank. It is expected that the recent future will see further improvement owing to majority of compliance related formalities shifting online. Apart from that, reduction in the time period for obtaining licenses and permit will positively impact Turkey's position as per the index.

Future Outlook: The restaurant industry in Istanbul suffered a ~30% Y-o-Y dip in 2020 in terms of the market size due to the lack of tourist influx and restrictions imposed by the government. However it is predicted that the tourist inflows will increase at a CAGR of ~23.9% and consequently boost the HoReCa sector. The market size is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of ~10.3% between FY'20 and FY'25 with the industry returning to the pre-pandemic level.

The report titled "Restaurant Industry in Istanbul - Outlook to 2025: Driven by changing consumer behaviour and rebound in tourism activity" by Ken Research suggested that the Restaurant Industry in Istanbul is expected to grow further in the near future, with increasing experience savvy consumers and online food delivery ecosystem. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of ~10.3% in terms of transaction value during the forecast period of FY'20-FY'25./

Key Segments Covered in Restaurant Industry in Istanbul:-

Market Size of Restaurant Industry in Turkey on the basis of transaction value

Market Size of Restaurant Industry in Istanbul on the basis of transaction value

Segmentation by type of visitor

Key Target Audience:-

Restaurants and Hotel Chains

Food Aggregators

Catering Companies

Real Estate Companies

Potential Market Entrants

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2025F

Companies Covered:-

Quick Service Restaurants:

McDonald's

Burger King

Sbarro Pizzeria

KFC

Popeye's

Simit Sarayi

Karafirin

Panista

Pasa Doner

Usta Donerci

Casual Dining Restaurants:-

Big Chef's

Midpoint

Happy Moon's

Sazeli

Gunaydin

Cookshop

Mado

Emirgan Sutis

Ozsut

Kofteci Ramiz

Fine Dining Restaurants:-

Zuma

Paper Moon

Nusr-et

Da Mario

Nobu

Vogue

Spago

360

Sunset Bar & Grill

Lacivert

Hotel based Restaurants:-

16 Roof, Swissotel

Mikla

Spago

Tugra

Shang Palace

Toro

Novikov

Shisha Lounges

Huqqa

PS Lounga

Ajjna

Lulu

Ali Baba Nargile

Azure the Bosphorous

Middle Eastern Cuisine Restaurants:

Tahin

Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrası

Buuzecedi

Arada Beyrut Cafe

Al Hallab

Arada Endulus

Nomads

Nightclubs

Sorite

360

Klein

Ulus 29

Oligark

Masquarade

Coffee Shops

Espresso Lab

Viyana Kahvesi

Petra

Kronotrop

Kahve Dunyasi

Cup of Joy

Coffee Department

Ministry of Coffee

Walter's Coffee

Coffeetopia

Patisserie and Desert Parlours

Vakko

Baylan

Mendel's

Maia

Divan

Pelit

Asuman

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Socio-Demographic Outlook of Turkey

Economic Outlook of Turkey

Overview of F&B Industry in Turkey

Snapshot on Online Food Delivery Platforms in Turkey

Market Size of Restaurant Industry in Turkey

Socio-Demographic Outlook of Istanbul

Foreign Tourist Arrival in Istanbul

Major District Clusters in Istanbul

Market Size of Restaurant Industry in Istanbul

District Analysis of Istanbul in terms of Location, Ecosystem and Business Operations

Analysis of Categories of Restaurant in terms of Operating Parameters

Quick Service Restaurants in Istanbul

Analysis of Casual Dining Restaurants

Analysis of Fine Dining Restaurants

Analysis of Hotel Based Restaurants

Analysis of Shisha Lounges

Analysis of Cuisine Specific Restaurants

Analysis of Nightclubs

Analysis of Coffeeshops

Analysis of Patisserie and Desert Parlours

Business Environment in Turkey

Impact of COVID-19 on Restaurant Industry

Future Outlook of the Industry

Coffee shops in Istanbul

Company Profile of Fuudy

Company Profile of Getir Yemek

Company Profile of Tikla Gelsin

Company Profile of Yemeksepeti

Covid-19 Impact Istanbul Restaurant Market

Cuisine Specific Restaurants in Istanbul

District Analysis of Istanbul

Ease of Doing Business Index Turkey

Economic Outlook of Turkey

Fine Dining Restaurants in Istanbul

Food & Beverage Industry Ecosystem

Food & Beverage Industry of Turkey

Future Outlook of Food & Beverage Market in Turkey

Future Outlook of Restaurants Industry in Istanbul

Hotel based Restaurants in Istanbul

Impact of COVID-19 on Turkey Restaurant Industry

Import-Export Scenario of F&B Industry

Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry Outlook to 2025 - Hosting of FIFA World cup 2022 is Anticipated to Drive Number of Domestic and International Visitors

The Restaurant sector in Qatar which was earlier dominated by franchised American concepts is witnessing the development of several home-grown concepts driven by companies such as Food Service Company and more. The sector has flourished due to the presence of a variety of outlets in the country that serve cuisines from all across the world to all customer segments. Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry has decreased at a CAGR of 0.4% on the basis of revenue and a CAGR of 1.9% on the basis of the number of retail outlets over the period 2014-2020. The negative CAGR represents the impact of COVID-19 on the industry in 2020 but the market is expected to revive in the coming 1-2 years owing to FIFA World cup 2022. Major growth drivers of the Industry are largely young and urban population, rising disposable income of people, heavy tourist traffic, Construction of Malls, Purpose Built Entertainment Facilities and ongoing sporting events in the country.

Indonesia Catering Market Outlook to 2022 - by Hotel and Wedding Halls Catering, In-Flight Catering, Industrial Catering, Educational Catering, Healthcare Catering, Railway Catering

Indonesia's catering market revenue has grown from USD ~ million in 2012 to USD ~ million in 2017, attaining a robust CAGR of ~% during the second half of the review period (2014-2017) as compared to ~% during the first half (2012-2014). The market witnessed a robust CAGR of ~% during the entire review period (2012-2017). The market is currently placed in a medium growth stage with a strong possibility for further growth at a faster pace. Profitability associated with catering is highly correlated with multiple factors such as food quality and premium cuisine type during various individual events & its effective interpretation, cost reduction related to transportation of raw materials, minimization of wastage, sustaining & expanding client relationships, engaged with multiple event halls with different capacities, efficient & effective service provided amongst various others.

The estimated profitability range for the event and pure-play caterers has been analyzed to be ~% in 2017. The number of healthcare centers in the country has increased from ~ in 2012 to ~ in 2017. Similarly, the number of private hospitals expanded from ~ to ~ during 2012-2017. The number of MICE events being organized increased from ~ to ~ within one year by the end of 2016. The total number of registered weddings in the country reached a mark of ~ by the end of 2017. The total number of foreign tourists has surged to reach ~ million international arrivals in 2017 as compared to ~ million in 2012. All of the above-mentioned factors along with ease of doing business and conducive work environment in the country have affected the catering market demand positively in Indonesia.

