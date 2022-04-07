U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Improvement in macroeconomic indicators coupled with re-bound in tourism activity is expected to propel growth in restaurants industry of Istanbul at a CAGR of ~10.3% between FY'20 to FY'25: Ken Research

·6 min read

GURUGRAM, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Changing Customer Behaviour: The industry will observe changing customer behaviour to become more online savvy. Rise of food delivery platforms like Yemeksepati, Fuudy, Tikla Gelsin, Trendyol Yemek, Zomato has shifted the perspective of restaurants and partner with these startups. Apart from that, with increasing health consciousness, customers, in addition to adopting veganism, are also chasing low sugar, low fat and gluten-free foods. Restaurants are highlighting such food items in the Menu to attract such customers.

Ken Research Logo
Ken Research Logo

Ease of Doing Business: Turkey ranks at 33rd among 190 nations in terms of ease of doing business index published by World Bank. It is expected that the recent future will see further improvement owing to majority of compliance related formalities shifting online. Apart from that, reduction in the time period for obtaining licenses and permit will positively impact Turkey's position as per the index.

Future Outlook: The restaurant industry in Istanbul suffered a ~30% Y-o-Y dip in 2020 in terms of the market size due to the lack of tourist influx and restrictions imposed by the government. However it is predicted that the tourist inflows will increase at a CAGR of ~23.9% and consequently boost the HoReCa sector. The market size is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of ~10.3% between FY'20 and FY'25 with the industry returning to the pre-pandemic level.

The report titled "Restaurant Industry in Istanbul - Outlook to 2025: Driven by changing consumer behaviour and rebound in tourism activity" by Ken Research suggested that the Restaurant Industry in Istanbul is expected to grow further in the near future, with increasing experience savvy consumers and online food delivery ecosystem. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of ~10.3% in terms of transaction value during the forecast period of FY'20-FY'25./

Key Segments Covered in Restaurant Industry in Istanbul:-

  • Market Size of Restaurant Industry in Turkey on the basis of transaction value

  • Market Size of Restaurant Industry in Istanbul on the basis of transaction value

  • Segmentation by type of visitor

Key Target Audience:-

  • Restaurants and Hotel Chains

  • Food Aggregators

  • Catering Companies

  • Real Estate Companies

  • Potential Market Entrants

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Historical Period: 2015-2021

  • Forecast Period: 2021-2025F

Companies Covered:-

Quick Service Restaurants:

  • McDonald's

  • Burger King

  • Sbarro Pizzeria

  • KFC

  • Popeye's

  • Simit Sarayi

  • Karafirin

  • Panista

  • Pasa Doner

  • Usta Donerci

Casual Dining Restaurants:-

  • Big Chef's

  • Midpoint

  • Happy Moon's

  • Sazeli

  • Gunaydin

  • Cookshop

  • Mado

  • Emirgan Sutis

  • Ozsut

  • Kofteci Ramiz

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTA4MDY0

Fine Dining Restaurants:-

  • Zuma

  • Paper Moon

  • Nusr-et

  • Da Mario

  • Nobu

  • Vogue

  • Spago

  • 360

  • Sunset Bar & Grill

  • Lacivert

Hotel based Restaurants:-

  • 16 Roof, Swissotel

  • Mikla

  • Spago

  • Tugra

  • Shang Palace

  • Toro

  • Novikov

Shisha Lounges

  • Huqqa

  • PS Lounga

  • Ajjna

  • Lulu

  • Ali Baba Nargile

  • Azure the Bosphorous

Middle Eastern Cuisine Restaurants:

  • Tahin

  • Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrası

  • Buuzecedi

  • Arada Beyrut Cafe

  • Al Hallab

  • Arada Endulus

  • Nomads

Nightclubs

  • Sorite

  • 360

  • Klein

  • Ulus 29

  • Oligark

  • Masquarade

Coffee Shops

  • Espresso Lab

  • Viyana Kahvesi

  • Petra

  • Kronotrop

  • Kahve Dunyasi

  • Cup of Joy

  • Coffee Department

  • Ministry of Coffee

  • Walter's Coffee

  • Coffeetopia

Patisserie and Desert Parlours

  • Vakko

  • Baylan

  • Mendel's

  • Maia

  • Divan

  • Pelit

  • Asuman

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Socio-Demographic Outlook of Turkey

  • Economic Outlook of Turkey

  • Overview of F&B Industry in Turkey

  • Snapshot on Online Food Delivery Platforms in Turkey

  • Market Size of Restaurant Industry in Turkey

  • Socio-Demographic Outlook of Istanbul

  • Foreign Tourist Arrival in Istanbul

  • Major District Clusters in Istanbul

  • Market Size of Restaurant Industry in Istanbul

  • District Analysis of Istanbul in terms of Location, Ecosystem and Business Operations

  • Analysis of Categories of Restaurant in terms of Operating Parameters

  • Quick Service Restaurants in Istanbul

  • Analysis of Casual Dining Restaurants

  • Analysis of Fine Dining Restaurants

  • Analysis of Hotel Based Restaurants

  • Analysis of Shisha Lounges

  • Analysis of Cuisine Specific Restaurants

  • Analysis of Nightclubs

  • Analysis of Coffeeshops

  • Analysis of Patisserie and Desert Parlours

  • Business Environment in Turkey

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Restaurant Industry

  • Future Outlook of the Industry

  • Coffee shops in Istanbul

  • Company Profile of Fuudy

  • Company Profile of Getir Yemek

  • Company Profile of Tikla Gelsin

  • Company Profile of Yemeksepeti

  • Covid-19 Impact Istanbul Restaurant Market

  • Cuisine Specific Restaurants in Istanbul

  • District Analysis of Istanbul

  • Ease of Doing Business Index Turkey

  • Economic Outlook of Turkey

  • Fine Dining Restaurants in Istanbul

  • Food & Beverage Industry Ecosystem

  • Food & Beverage Industry of Turkey

  • Future Outlook of Food & Beverage Market in Turkey

  • Future Outlook of Restaurants Industry in Istanbul

  • Hotel based Restaurants in Istanbul

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Turkey Restaurant Industry

  • Import-Export Scenario of F&B Industry

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Restaurant Industry in Istanbul

Related Reports:-

Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry Outlook to 2025 - Hosting of FIFA World cup 2022 is Anticipated to Drive Number of Domestic and International Visitors

The Restaurant sector in Qatar which was earlier dominated by franchised American concepts is witnessing the development of several home-grown concepts driven by companies such as Food Service Company and more. The sector has flourished due to the presence of a variety of outlets in the country that serve cuisines from all across the world to all customer segments. Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry has decreased at a CAGR of 0.4% on the basis of revenue and a CAGR of 1.9% on the basis of the number of retail outlets over the period 2014-2020. The negative CAGR represents the impact of COVID-19 on the industry in 2020 but the market is expected to revive in the coming 1-2 years owing to FIFA World cup 2022. Major growth drivers of the Industry are largely young and urban population, rising disposable income of people, heavy tourist traffic, Construction of Malls, Purpose Built Entertainment Facilities and ongoing sporting events in the country.

Indonesia Catering Market Outlook to 2022 - by Hotel and Wedding Halls Catering, In-Flight Catering, Industrial Catering, Educational Catering, Healthcare Catering, Railway Catering

Indonesia's catering market revenue has grown from USD ~ million in 2012 to USD ~ million in 2017, attaining a robust CAGR of ~% during the second half of the review period (2014-2017) as compared to ~% during the first half (2012-2014). The market witnessed a robust CAGR of ~% during the entire review period (2012-2017). The market is currently placed in a medium growth stage with a strong possibility for further growth at a faster pace. Profitability associated with catering is highly correlated with multiple factors such as food quality and premium cuisine type during various individual events & its effective interpretation, cost reduction related to transportation of raw materials, minimization of wastage, sustaining & expanding client relationships, engaged with multiple event halls with different capacities, efficient & effective service provided amongst various others.

The estimated profitability range for the event and pure-play caterers has been analyzed to be ~% in 2017. The number of healthcare centers in the country has increased from ~ in 2012 to ~ in 2017. Similarly, the number of private hospitals expanded from ~ to ~ during 2012-2017. The number of MICE events being organized increased from ~ to ~ within one year by the end of 2016. The total number of registered weddings in the country reached a mark of ~ by the end of 2017. The total number of foreign tourists has surged to reach ~ million international arrivals in 2017 as compared to ~ million in 2012. All of the above-mentioned factors along with ease of doing business and conducive work environment in the country have affected the catering market demand positively in Indonesia.

Find More Food Services Market Research Reports @ https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/food-services/SC-11-28.html

Contact Us:-

Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
support@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/improvement-in-macroeconomic-indicators-coupled-with-re-bound-in-tourism-activity-is-expected-to-propel-growth-in-restaurants-industry-of-istanbul-at-a-cagr-of-10-3-between-fy20-to-fy25-ken-research-301519907.html

SOURCE Ken Research

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways accused planemaker Airbus on Thursday of moving the goalposts in a bitter safety and contractual dispute by raising the allowable limit for flaws on its A350 jetliner. The two sides have been locked in a high-profile dispute over damage to anti-lightning mesh within the painted skin of the A350 that Qatar says has forced it to ground jets and stop taking deliveries. "One would certainly not want to be sitting under a roof in that condition," Qatar Airways' lawyer Philip Shepherd told a London court hearing, referring to damage on the crown of the fuselage of jets that Qatar says it needs for the World Cup.