Improving Acquires Chicago-Based Tahoe Partners to Expand Digital Transformation Capabilities

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving, a modern digital services company, has acquired Tahoe Partners, a professional services firm specializing in Cloud and Microsoft digital transformation services, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The transaction is expected to increase Improving's annualized revenue significantly, resulting in a collective annualized revenue exceeding $185 million, and will further expand its geographic reach within the Midwest region of the United States.

Through Improving's innovative "Enterprise Strategy," which places a focus on merging technology service companies that share a commitment to building trust, delivering excellence, and cultivating culture, the Tahoe Partners leadership team will remain intact and continue to operate and grow the business, while now having access to the full range of services provided by Improving's collective offerings.

"There is an obviously apparent alignment between our two companies," states Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "From the beginning, we have been impressed with the Tahoe Partners team and their commitment to delivering high quality digital solutions. This merger opens up an important new market for Improving, and both organizations should quickly benefit from this merger."

"We are looking forward to collaborating with the Improving team and being able to tap into their broader service offerings which will allow us to better serve our current clients from both a business and technology perspective," states Ray Conrad, CEO of Tahoe Partners.

"We are excited to be a part of Improving's growth strategy," shares Ralph Keipert, President of Tahoe Partners. "As a fellow long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner, we share a similar commitment to bringing impactful value to our customers while also building a trusted relationship with them."

About Improving

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training firm focused in Agile and Microsoft (.NET). In 2018, Improving announced their partnership with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 14 offices across the United States, Canada, and nearshore development offices in Mexico. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/

About Tahoe Partners

Tahoe Partners is a digital solutions firm based in Chicago, Illinois, specializing in digital strategy, experience design, project management and technology implementation. As a Microsoft Gold partner for over 10 years, Tahoe Partners is highly experienced in full lifecycle solutions that bring long-term, highly adopted technologies to their customers.

To learn more about Tahoe Partners, visit https://tahoepartners.com

