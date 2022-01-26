Improving HIV Care With Telehealth

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Gilead Sciences

Telehealth has transformed HIV service delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as a new Gilead policy paper explains, it’s critical that telehealth programs are designed to promote health equity and include all populations, including low-income individuals, people in non-urban areas with less technology access and older populations with low technology or health literacy. Learn more. https://gilead.inc/3qS2c0p

