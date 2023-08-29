Impulse Space Shoots For The Stars With $45 Million Funding Round

Aviation and space startups continue to make noise by securing massive funding rounds. This time around, it's Impulse Space, a space logistics startup that recently secured $45 million in its Series A funding round.

The round was led by RTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of RTX Corp., formerly Raytheon Technologies.

What Is Impulse Space?

Established in 2021, Impulse Space is dedicated to delivering efficient and cost-effective space logistics solutions.

Primarily targeting low Earth orbit (LEO) in the short term, the company offers a range of services, from in-space transit to bespoke orbits, in-space payload accommodation and space asset realignment, including deorbiting procedures.

In the long run, Impulse aspires to expand its offerings to all categories of payloads, reaching far-off destinations such as the geostationary equatorial orbit (GEO), the moon and Mars.

Details Of The Funding Round

Following a highly successful funding round, Impulse Space is set to further its mission objectives, including projects like LEO Express-1, a GEO refueling endeavor and a forthcoming mission to Mars.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga's Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

This influx of funds will be instrumental in propelling the creation of Helios, Impulse's most substantial vehicle to date. The Helios kick stage is designed to facilitate direct missions to the geostationary equatorial orbit, effectively eliminating the requirement for a geostationary transfer orbit.

"With the support from RTX Ventures, Impulse Space continues on the path toward its mission to provide agile, economic logistics services in any orbit," said Impulse Space Founder and CEO Tom Mueller. "It speaks volumes that a leading investment firm is confident in the future of Impulse Space and its trailblazing technology."

A company with aspirations like these will require quite a bit of cash, and Impulse is off to a good start in this department.

Story continues

"RTX Ventures invests in companies that we believe provide breakthrough technologies that disrupt aerospace, defense and commercial aviation sectors," RTX Ventures President and Managing Director Daniel Ateya said. "Our investment will help Impulse Space accelerate their growth and fuel innovation within the space economy."

The Series A funding round for the startup also included other investors such as Airbus Ventures, Founders Fund, Lux Capital and Space Capital.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga:

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Impulse Space Shoots For The Stars With $45 Million Funding Round originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.