Imran Khan to Be Indicted in Pakistan Secrets Act Case Next Week
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan will be formally charged for leaking state secrets on Oct. 17 after the Federal Investigation Agency submitted the result of a probe to the court.
The judge of a special court Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, who held a hearing against Khan on Monday, will start the trial after his indictment, Khan’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said by phone. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was Khan’s foreign minister when the cable was leaked, will also be indicted in the same case, the lawyer said.
Both deny the charges. If found guilty, the accused may be sentenced up to 14 years in prison, Shaheen said.
Khan is already in jail after a separate court found him guilty of hiding assets he obtained from selling gifts he received from foreign leaders when he was the prime minister.
