Imricor Medical Systems First Half 2023 Earnings: US$0.061 loss per share (vs US$0.068 loss in 1H 2022)

Imricor Medical Systems (ASX:IMR) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$9.22m (loss narrowed by 5.7% from 1H 2022).

US$0.061 loss per share (improved from US$0.068 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Imricor Medical Systems Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 73% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are down 18% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Imricor Medical Systems (at least 3 which are potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

