U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,900.50
    -19.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,123.00
    -136.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,959.75
    -47.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.90
    -11.30 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.41
    -0.31 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    -0.0510 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +3.50 (+18.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1918
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7030
    +0.5410 (+0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,081.13
    -1,701.09 (-7.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.44
    -37.81 (-7.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,271.58
    -351.57 (-1.23%)
     

imToken Supports WalletConnect v2.0

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- imToken is excited to announce it has integrated WalletConnect v2.0, the enhanced version of the communication protocol that connects blockchain wallets to decentralized applications (DApps) via QR code scanning or deep linking.

imToken's mission is to build the most reliable and intuitive digital wallet that gives everyone equal access to the tokenized world, while WalletConnect aims to expand the interoperability of the Web3 space.

The shared goal is to offer greater convenience and flexibility to users as they navigate the Web3 landscape, while also providing top-notch resources for developers.

imToken supports WalletConnect v2.0
imToken supports WalletConnect v2.0

WalletConnect v2.0: What's New

WalletConnect v2.0 serves as a decentralized messaging layer for Web3 and a standard for connecting blockchain wallets to DApps. imToken users can access a diverse range of DApps on their mobile devices without the hassle of installing browser extensions or copying private keys, thanks to WalletConnect.

WalletConnect v2.0 is not limited to any particular blockchain and can work with any network of your preference. This allows you to use imToken to access and use decentralized applications on various chains such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and others.

The major upgrade in WalletConnect v2.0 also provides improved security and privacy measures through the use of end-to-end encryption and session management, allowing for convenient management of active sessions and the ability to revoke access whenever needed.

Wallet + WalletConnect v2.0

With the WalletConnect v2.0 integration, imToken can provide its users with more options and opportunities in interacting with various DApps on different chains.

Randy Lien, product manager of imToken said: "WalletConnect is dedicated to making the Web3 ecosystem more accessible and inclusive for all. It opens up endless possibilities for secure and seamless interactions between users and DApps, enabling a truly borderless Web3 experience."

"WalletConnect is driven by the mission to improve Web3 UX," said Pedro Gomes, CEO of WalletConnect. "We released WalletConnect v2.0 so that our wallet partners can offer their users a faster and more seamless experience. We're excited to see imToken upgrade to WalletConnect v2.0 and look forward to working together to advance the wallet experience."

Integration of WalletConnect v2.0 into imToken will enable DApp developers to create user-friendly experiences by leveraging the APIs and tools provided by WalletConnect v2.0. Moreover, developers can benefit from the robust security and reliability features of this technology, such as encryption, authentication, session management, and message signing.

About imToken

imToken is a decentralized digital wallet used to manage and safeguard a wide range of blockchain- and token-based assets, identities and data. Since its founding in 2016, it has helped its users transact and exchange billions of dollars in value across more than 150 countries around the world. imToken allows its users to manage assets on 12 mainstream blockchains, as well as seamlessly connect with DApps via a decentralized application browser.

SOURCE imToken

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Hikes Quarterly Dividend on Solid Cash Flow

    A steady dividend payout is part of Qualcomm's (QCOM) long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders.

  • Apple stock gets second vote of confidence from analysts this week

    Apple's stock has gotten a second vote of confidence from a Wall Street analyst in the last week.

  • [video]Venmo vs. PayPal: What's the Difference?

    As the parent company of Venmo, PayPal has long been the leader in digital payments. However, there are key differences between the two—knowing them could save you money.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy On Improved 2023 Outlook?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Voyager Continues Liquidating Crypto Assets for Circle’s USDC Stablecoin

    Amid its ongoing bankruptcy case, Voyager has liquidated more than $80 million since March 8, according to on-chain data sourced from Arkham Intelligence.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Buyback Revs Up In 2023?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback is planned.

  • Alibaba Blockchain Deal Hints at Crypto Push

    The Chinese e-commerce company's cloud computing arm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mysten Labs, which developed the Sui blockchain network.

  • Apple Stock Gets Price-Target Hike On Stable iPhone Demand

    Supply chain checks in Asia bode well for Apple iPhone demand this quarter, a Wall Street analyst said.

  • Groq adapts Meta's chatbot for its own chips in race against Nvidia

    Groq, a Silicon Valley chip startup founded by a former Alphabet Inc engineer, said on Thursday it has adapted technology similar to the underpinnings of the wildly popular ChatGPT to run on its chips. Groq modified LLaMA, a large language model released last month by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc that can be used to power bots to generate human-like text. The move is significant because Meta's researchers originally developed LLaMA using chips from Nvidia Corp, which has a market share of nearly 90% for AI computing according to some estimates.

  • U.S. seizes website selling malware that stole computer data

    U.S. authorities said on Thursday they seized an internet domain that was selling malicious software criminals used to steal data from and take control of victims' computers. The seizure of the site, worldwiredlabs dot com, was conducted by federal authorities in Los Angeles as part of an international law enforcement effort, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. The site sold NetWire, a type of malware called a 'remote access trojan' (RAT), which is "a sophisticated program capable of targeting and infecting every major computer operating system," the statement said.

  • DJI’s Mini 3 drone is currently $90 off

    DJI's Mini 3 drone is $90 off the regular price. The discount applies to both the standard model and one that has a screen built into the controller.

  • Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut islands’ internet cables

    In the past month, bed and breakfast owner Chen Yu-lin had to tell his guests he couldn't provide them with the internet. Others living on Matsu, one of Taiwan’s outlying islands closer to neighboring China, had to struggle with paying electricity bills, making a doctor's appointment or receiving a package. For connecting to the outside world, Matsu's 14,000 residents rely on two submarine internet cables leading to Taiwan's main island.

  • Hailo's new AI chips bring more image processing power to the edge

    Hailo, the well-funded Tel Aviv-based AI chipmaker, today announced the launch of its latest processor family: the Hailo-15H, M and L SoCs. “Hailo-15 represents a significant step forward in making AI at the edge more scalable and affordable,” stated Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. “With this launch, we are leveraging our leadership in edge solutions, which are already deployed by hundreds of customers worldwide; the maturity of our AI technology; and our comprehensive software suite, to enable high performance AI in a camera form-factor."

  • OpenAI to enable more customizations for enterprise and individual users

    OpenAI, the creator of the buzzy chatbot ChatGPT, will release tools to give users more control over the generative AI system, while improving the models for both general and specific use cases, its CEO Sam Altman said Thursday. Speaking to investors at a Morgan Stanley conference, Altman said the AI company will focus on building a platform that sells APIs to others and creates killer apps like ChatGPT. The Microsoft-backed company is working with enterprise clients to train its models in particular domains and has effectively reduced hallucinations, incidents when an AI system confidently gives a response that is factually incorrect, according to Altman.

  • Czech cyber watchdog warns against using TikTok

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech cyber security watchdog warned on Wednesday against using TikTok, joining a growing number of Western agencies alleging the Chinese-owned social media app poses a security risk. The NUKIB agency recommended that TikTok should not be installed on phones whose users access critical and other significant infrastructure. "The Agency is concerned about potential security threat stemming from the use of TikTok primarily due to the amount of user data that is collected by the app as well as the way the data is handled."

  • Humane, a secretive AI startup founded by ex-Apple employees, raises another $100M

    A startup founded by ex-Apple design and engineering team Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, Humane, today raised another $100 million to build what it calls an "integrated device and cloud services platform" for AI. To date, Humane has raised $230 million from existing and previous investors, including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. "This Series C round presented an opportunity to raise money through equity, and to bring on board great VCs and strategic partners who would like to participate in equity as the company grows," Chaudhri told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Enterprise Tech Firms Push Further Into Generative AI

    Microsoft and Salesforce this week unveiled plans to integrate ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s technology into their business-software apps.

  • Nokia (NOK) Software to Aid Hrvatski Telekom Network Upgrade

    Nokia (NOK) will offer its Converged Charging software solution to Hrvatski Telekom to accelerate network modernization.