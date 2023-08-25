When Will Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Turn A Profit?

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops a range of immunotherapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors in Australia. On 30 June 2023, the AU$472m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$39m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Imugene's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Imugene, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$19m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Imugene's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Imugene currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

