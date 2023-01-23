Imugene off to strong start to 2023 with JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Imugene Ltd
Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) CEO Leslie Chong tells Proactive it has been a busy and productive start to the new year with a number of presentations including at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. The company also presented an oral abstract and several poster sessions on its HER-Vaxx and CF33 technologies at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in the US.
