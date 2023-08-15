Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 13, 2023

Corinne Le Goff : Thank you, Kim. And good morning, everyone. Today, joining me is Jeffrey Church, our Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Dr. Khursheed Anwer, our Chief Science Officer will be available during the Q&A session at the end of our prepared remarks. As I have discussed during previous calls, Imunon's growth and development is dependent on four pillars. The one I'd like to spend most of our time on today is the development of our PlaCCine prophylactic vaccines modality as an out licensing and partnership opportunity. PlaCCine is our proprietary mono-or multi-cistronic non-viral and synthetic DNA technology for the expression of pathogen antigens. It is currently being evaluated in preclinical studies for the development of next-generation vaccines.

We have made exceptional progress advancing this technology as a Prophylactic Vaccines modality with important features, both as a commercial product platform and as a potential solution to addressing the next pathogens of interest. I will review some of our most recent preclinical data with PlaCCine, which suggests this asset has been derisked and is performing as we anticipated. During the quarter, Dr. Anwer presented results from preclinical studies in a PlaCCine COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Technology Summit Conference and 2023 Virus and Cells Gordon Research Conference in Barcelona that demonstrated characteristics that address the limitations of current commercial vaccines by offering enhanced breadth of protection to emerging variants, persistence and robust cellular immunity, as well as stability at workable temperatures.

Importantly, humoral immune responses specific to the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen were persistent over a 14-month post-vaccination period, while the T-cell responses from PlaCCine COVID-19 vaccines after 14 months were higher than a commercial mRNA vaccine. In another mouse study, the humoral response to a single dose of a commercial mRNA vaccine plateaued within 14 days after vaccination while the response continued to increase over time with a PlaCCine vaccine, demonstrating improved durability. We believe that our DNA Tested Vaccine will provide greater protection against, reinfection, hospitalization or death. More recently, we have shown that PlaCCine is stable for at least 12 months at refrigerated temperatures, and for at least 1 month at room temperature.

I can't emphasize enough how important these attributes are to a commercial vaccine product. Especially as many new pathogens may arise in geographies where there are challenges with refrigeration storage and distribution networks. In addition, our ability to rapidly switch out antigens and load [ph] multiple antigens into the same vaccine should be instrumental in addressing the spread of disease. Beyond the development of a next-generation COVID-19 booster vaccine which I will come back to in a minute, we at Imunon are interested in developing the PlaCCine modality across many pathogens of interest, like [inaudible] viruses or Arenaviruses viruses, where a data-based approach may be beneficial. Today, the U.S. and global public health policy and commercial vaccine manufacturers continue to play catch up with the reoccurrence of existing infectious disease spread and new emerging pathogens.

Haemorrhagic fever, which are posed by viruses like Lassa, Marburg or Ebola are prime examples and are among the most serious threat stress to public health, both in the endemic regions of West Africa and worldwide due to high mobility and mortality rates, and these viruses cause lethal haemorrhagic fevers in several cases and are classified at risk such that need to be handled in biosafety level 4 facilities. And there are also potential biodefense spreads which is used as biological weapons against civilians. So, let's now turn to IMNN-001, our first Sanofi vaccine designed as the next-generation COVID-19 booster. All the pre-clinical studies in mice and NHPs have supported the development of pre-IND application that we submitted earlier this year to the FDA.

We have just received the written response from the FDA. And I am pleased to tell you that the FDA provided encouraging feedback on our data and clinical development plan. Which gives us comfort that we are well on track to submit an IND in the first quarter of 2024 and enter the clinic soon thereafter. The IND will be for a proposed Phase I/II program, which is designed to provide proof of principle in humans. The FDA also confirmed that the plug-and-play strategy for our platform was acceptable. So this confirms the flexibility and the versatility of our modality, which allows for the rapid production and department of any vaccine by simply changing the antigen coding cassette. IMNN-101 is a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine candidate of the Omicron XBB1.5 variant as per the FDA recommendation.

You remember that the FDA VRBPAC, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met on June 15 this year to discuss and make recommendations for SARS-Cov-2 strains for updated COVID-19 vaccine for use in the United States beginning in the fall of 2023. For the plug-and-play model, using the Plasmid DNA backbone, has shown excellent results, not only in COVID-19 strength, but our early work also suggests a PlaCCine vaccine could be useful in monkeypox know also as Mpox, Initial data appear to confirm the validity of PlaCCine as a platform with broad applicability. Mice immunized at the 0 and 14 with an Mpox vaccine initiated three separate hematological responses associated with the virus. And we also have generated immunological responses against flu and arenaviruses in preclinical work.

Last quarter, I mentioned that we are developing two more modalities as a logical expansion of our prophylactic vaccine modality. FixPlas concerns the application of our DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines, also called tumor-associated antigen cancer vaccines. We have initiated preclinical work to develop a Trp2 and [inaudible] tumor-associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma, which we call IMNN-201. This new modality is based on antigen selection and optimization along with the option to include a potent immune modifier on a single nucleic acid factor. This represents a promising strategy to induce a specific and long-lasting immune response against tumor antigens. We have completed our initial proof of concept study, working in announced __ model, to potential cost selecting benefits, multivalent trip II bivalent trip II NY-ESO-1 vaccines.

We are very happy with the results as the fixed class vaccination, followed by a tumor challenge, delayed the tumor growth and improved survival. Now the therapeutic studies evaluating the strategic benefits of our vaccines and consisting of a tumor challenge followed by the vaccination are ongoing and will be completed in the second half of the year. And we are also in early discovery of our fourth modality IndiPlas for personalized neo-antigen cancer vaccines. I'd like now to touch on IMNN-001, our DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase II development. Recall that last September, we reached full enrollment of 110 patients, and we expect to report an additional set of interim, more mature data in the second half of 2023.

Enrollment with our study with Break Through Cancer is now open at MD Anderson, and the Break Through Cancer Foundation is working to add more sites. This study, as you remember, is looking at IMNN-001 in combination with AVASTIN. As part of our strategy to reduce reliance on outsourced manufacturers, in June we unveiled our new CGMP clinical materials production facility on the Hudfeild Alabama Campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology. The facility will support R&D efficiencies and lower development costs for infectious disease and cancer vaccines and non-viral data-based immuno-oncology therapies. This new capability complements our existing CGMP quality control facility for testing clinical products at the Hudsfeild site. We have designed and built our own manufacturing capabilities to produce GMP-grade plasmid DNA and DNA facilitating agents to support Phase I/II studies with our PLACCINE infectious disease modality and our IndiPlas and FixPlas cancer vaccine modalities.

The PLACCINE DNA and DNA activating agents are key components of the final vaccine formulation with JMP fill-and-finish carried out at a CDMO partner site. Our scientist can now select any protein from the human or pathogen proteoms to be engineered. Our existing labs also have the ability to conduct testing and run experiments in a variety of animal disease models. These internal capabilities will allow us to control both, the cost and the process. I will turn the call over to Jeff Church now, who will discuss our financial results. Then I'll come back and provide a review of upcoming milestones and activities. Jeff.

Jeffrey Church : Thank you, Corinne. Details of Imunon's second quarter 2023 financial results are included in the press release we issued this morning and in our Form 10-Q, which we filed today before the market opened. Imunon ended the second quarter with $24.1 million in cash, investments and accrued interest receivable. Our cash or net cash usage for operating activities was $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, up from $5.4 million from the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to the cash settlement in April 2023, along with related legal costs for arbitration with a former contract manufacturer for ThermoDox. Cash used by financing activities of $6.2 million during the second quarter of 2023 resulted from the early repayment of the company's loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank.

This was offset by equity sales under at-the-market equity facility. Combined with the $1.8 million in planned future sales of Imunon State of New Jersey net operating losses, we believe we have sufficient capital resources to fund the company's operation through 2024. Let me now turn to a review of our financial results. Imunon reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2023 of $5.6 million or $0.61 per share. This compares with a net loss of $6 million or $0.87 per share in the second quarter of 2022. Operating expenses were $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. It was down about 10% from the 6.1% that we reported in the second quarter of 2022. Let me break down each one of these line items. Research and development expenses were $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of about $100,000 from the prior year second quarter.

More specifically, research and development costs associated with our PLACCINE DNA vaccine modality increased to $1.3 million from $600,000 a year ago. R&D costs support the OVATION study as well as the Phase III OPTIMA program decreased to $2.3 million from $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. R&D costs associated with the preclinical development of IMNN-001 decreased to $0.4 million in the second quarter compared to $0.8 million in the same period of 2022. Other clinical and regulatory costs were $0.4 million this year compared to $0.7 million in the prior year. CMC or manufacturing costs increased $0.7 million this year from $0.3 million, reflecting the development of the in-house pilot manufacturing capability, which Corinne referred to earlier for DNA plasmids and nanoparticle delivery systems.

General and administrative expenses were $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $2.9 million for the comparable prior year period. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower non-cash stock compensation and lower professional fees, including legal fees, offset by higher compensation expenses related to the CEO succession plan, which we announced in mid-2022. Other non-operating expenses were $85,000 in the second quarter of 2023. That compared to $65,000 in the prior year period. The company incurred an early debt extinguishment expense of $300,000 on its loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank, which was offset by higher investment income from short-term investments due to the higher returns we're seeing on these investments.

Recall that in April 2023, we repaid the loan to First Citizens Bank, which is previously Silicon Valley Bank for a total of $6.4 million, which included principal interest, prepayment fees and end-of-term fees. The $6 million collateral account, which we classified as restricted cash was released and utilized to pay off the loan. Investment income from the company's short-term investments increased by $300,000 for the second quarter compared to the prior year due to higher returns on these investments. Let me take just a brief look at the first half of the year, both first and second quarter. For the six months ended, we reported a net loss of $11.2 million. That compares to $16.5 million in the same period of 2022. Operating expenses were $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 – I'm sorry, the first half of 2023 which was an 8% decrease from the 12.1% that we reported in the same period last year.

Net cash used for operating activities was $10.8 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to $13.4 million for the same period in 2022. This decrease was primarily related to a one-time payment of $4.5 million in interest expense and related costs, resulting from the sale and subsequent redemption of $30 million of Series A & B convertible redeemable preferred stocks in the year ago period. Cash used by the financing activities of $3.7 million during the first six months of 2023 resulted from, as I mentioned earlier, the earlier repayment of our loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank, offset by $2.7 million of sales of equity under our at-the-market facility. We also received net proceeds of $1.4 million from the sale of unused New Jersey net operating losses in the first quarter 2023.

Our projected cash utilization for the balance of 2023 is approximately $4.5 million per quarter. The majority of expenses are related to the development of our PLACCINE Modality. We will now turn the call back over to Corinne.

Corinne Le Goff: Thank you, Jeff. Imunon is tightly focused on harnessing the power of being a system by developing novel DNA-based approaches in immuno-oncology and infectious diseases. We believe that the non-viral DNA will be a key driver of the future of global medicines. We are very excited about the potential at Imunon, to improve the health of millions if not billions of people, while creating significant value for our shareholders. Along our achievements, we have de-risk PLACCINE Modality across several pathogens of interest by demonstrating the immunogenicity and safety of our vaccines. We have generated compelling data in SARS-CoV-2 and IMNN-101, the next-generation COVID-19 signal booster will be in the clinic in Q1 next year.

We also have generated excellent immunological response for vaccines against pathogen of concerns, especially Monkeypox, arenaviruses, [inaudible]. We unveiled a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Hansfield to reduce our compliance on others. We entered into collaborations designed to advance our technology, and we are actively building capabilities for the development of cancer vaccine. Looking forward, we expect to reach several value-creating milestones over the next six to 18 months. Some of them are recording additional interim data on IMNN-001 for vision study and the combination study with bevacizumab in advanced ovarian cancer, and reporting top line data from the OVATION 2 study, starting also the IND for our SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and announcing proof-of-concept vaccine data as well for another virus program.

We are very excited to tell you about our programs in more detail in an R&D Day that we plan to hold this fall. We will have several leaders discussing our work during this vital program. So please keep an eye out for more details in the coming weeks. With that, I open up the call to your questions. Operator.

