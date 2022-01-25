U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 Combination Produced Extended Median Survival in Genetic Pancreatic Cancer Mouse Model, Bolstering Planned 2022 IMX-110 Combination Clinical Trial Rationale

Immix Biopharma, Inc.
·5 min read
IMMX
  • IMMX

IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 Combination Produced Extended Median Survival in Genetic Pancreatic Cancer Mouse Model, Bolstering Planned 2022 IMX-110 Combination Clinical Trial Rationale

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)
  • IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 produced 63-day median survival in a genetic (KPC) pancreatic cancer mouse model in which mice develop their own pancreatic cancer and have an intact immune system

  • Historically, 42-days is the median survival produced by a 4-drug combination of 2 chemotherapies and 2 immunotherapies in the same genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model according to Winograd et al., 2015

  • 2022 - plan to commence combination IMX-110 + BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in advanced solid tumors

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d970eaab-d8f9-43e3-b8d9-91a952d18b58

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced data showing that IMX-110 + anti-PD-1 produced 63-day median survival in a genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model in which mice develop their own pancreatic cancer and have an intact immune system. Historically, according to Winograd et al., 2015, 42-days is the median survival produced by a 4-drug combination: 2 chemotherapies (gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel) and 2 immunotherapies (anti-PD-1, anti-CD40) in the same genetic pancreatic cancer mouse model.

“This data highlights why we are excited to collaborate with BeiGene on our planned 2022 Phase 1b/2a combination clinical trial of IMX-110 + BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab in advanced solid tumors,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, CEO of ImmixBio. “We believe this upcoming combination clinical trial will allow us to rapidly expand into multiple oncology indications.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has approved orphan drug designation (“ODD”) for IMX-110 for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Additionally, the FDA has approved rare pediatric disease (“RPD”) designation to IMX-110 for the treatment of a life-threatening pediatric cancer in children, rhabdomyosarcoma.

In January 2021, BeiGene and Novartis entered into a collaboration and license agreement granting Novartis rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize anti-PD-1 tislelizumab in North America, Europe, and Japan in exchange for an upfront payment by Novartis of US$650 million plus royalties and milestone payments.

As of January 2022, anti-PD-1 tisleizumab has been approved or granted conditional approval in 6 cancer indications in China, including non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”), squamous NSCLC, classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, and urothelial carcinoma.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio™) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our lead asset IMX-110, currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials, holds orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for soft tissue sarcoma, and has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening form of cancer in children. RPPD qualifies ImmixBio to receive fast track review and a priority review voucher (PRV) at the time of marketing approval of IMX-110. Our proprietary SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drug candidates that circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all 3 components of the tumor micro-environment (TME). We believe ImmixBio’s TME Normalization™ technology severs the lifelines between the tumor and its metabolic and structural support. Learn more at www.immixbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contacts
Immix Biopharma, Inc.
Gabriel Morris
Chief Financial Officer
ir@immixbio.com
+1 (888) 958-1084


