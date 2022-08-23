U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

iN2L + LifeLoop Names Navin Gupta as Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

Gupta will further the organization's mission to meaningfully improve the lives of seniors

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iN2L + LifeLoop, the senior living industry's most comprehensive engagement, wellness, and community operations platform, today announced it has named Navin Gupta as Chief Executive Officer. Gupta will focus on furthering the combined organization's mission to meaningfully impact the aging experience in North America by accelerating its strategic growth. Lisa Taylor, iN2L's CEO for the past four years, will remain involved as a strategic advisor.

Navin Gupta, CEO, iN2L + LifeLoop

With more than two decades in healthcare, security, and telecommunication, Gupta sits at the nexus of technology and business, and brings a robust, interdisciplinary perspective to the iN2L + LifeLoop team. He has a proven track record of substantial growth and cutting-edge product innovation. With a keen ability to read the market, he drove outsized growth for the Home Health and Hospice division at MatrixCare. Prior to winning three consecutive Best-in-KLAS awards for the company, Gupta spent decades leading product developing teams and creating new patient monitoring and communication solutions for organizations including Philips Healthcare, United Technologies, and Siemens.

"I could not be more thrilled to join the iN2L + LifeLoop family," said Gupta. "There are few industries as ripe for disruption as senior living – and few organizations as well-positioned as ours to affect real change. I look forward to working closely with our deeply passionate team, the true stewards of our mission. This is an organization full of genuine, caring individuals who strive to improve the lives of older adults each and every day. I am honored to join their efforts, and will work diligently to ensure our comprehensive solution brings real joy, wellness, and support to millions of staff, residents and their families."

Gupta will approach the role with a specific focus on market acceleration, product innovation, and deepening customer relationships to expand the organization's ability to support its partner communities and meet the needs of residents and their loved ones. He will be integral in realizing the combined value of iN2L + LifeLoop, and will continue to support the organization's position as category leader through investments in team development, market research, and new feature enhancements that drive strategic growth.

"For more than 20 years, we have built extraordinary experiences that enrich the everyday lives of seniors," said Taylor. "As a trusted partner to thousands of senior living residencies and care facilities today, we help power countless little moments that amount to an immeasurable amount of impact in the lives of seniors, their caretakers, and their loved ones. I will always be the biggest cheerleader for our family here at iN2L + LifeLoop. I cannot wait to see the meaningful change they will continue to create in the industry."

This announcement is the latest in a long series of growth and innovation releases for iN2L + LifeLoop. Over the last 18 months, the organization has maintained constant momentum, with a series of strategic partnerships and key leadership additions, along with its industry-changing acquisition of LifeLoop and its designation as a USAging 'Preferred Partner.'

About iN2L + LifeLoop

iN2L + LifeLoop is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Together, they offer the first and most comprehensive senior living technology platform designed to drive measurable impact across strategic priorities such as resident satisfaction, staff retention, workflow efficiencies, and occupancy rates to demonstrate clear value and achieve substantial ROI. Trusted by 4,500+ nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, and adult day programs across North America, iN2L + LifeLoop's powerful system holistically supports the entire senior living ecosystem. One mission. One solution. For more information, visit iN2L.com.

Media Contact

iN2L + LifeLoop, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Together, they offer the first and most comprehensive senior living technology platform designed to drive measurable impact across strategic priorities such as resident satisfaction, staff retention, workflow efficiencies, and occupancy rates to demonstrate clear value and achieve substantial ROI.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in2l--lifeloop-names-navin-gupta-as-chief-executive-officer-301610007.html

SOURCE iN2L + LifeLoop

