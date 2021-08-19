iN2L Welcomes New VP of Technology for Continued Focus on Innovation

iN2L continues its strategic growth trajectory with the addition of Dylan Conley

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iN2L , the leading provider of personalized digital engagement solutions for senior living, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dylan Conley as its new VP of Technology. In his role, Conley will report to Lisa Taylor , CEO of iN2L, to help realize the executive team's strategic mission to spur innovation in supporting the aging experience with technology.

Dylan Conley, VP of Technology

"We are delighted to welcome Dylan Conley to our executive leadership team ," said Taylor. "His entrepreneurial spirit will flourish at iN2L, where our mission-driven organization prizes innovation, creative development, and cross-functional collaboration. His track record in building scalable solutions that are simultaneously innovative and align with both internal business and customer goals, will be invaluable as we continue to build on our capabilities and work to engage a broader array of tech-literate older adults."

iN2L has been on a rapid growth trajectory, and in March, announced a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners . Conley's addition marks the third recent executive appointment as the company focuses on continuing to accelerate innovation. With over two decades of pioneering content-driven engagement technology specifically for older adults, iN2L is uniquely positioned to address the challenges in chronic isolation, engagement, and personal well-being that COVID-19 presented to the senior living industry.

Having spent nearly a decade at Oracle, Conley possesses deep expertise in developing innovative solutions that drive immediate value in the market. He designs agile, scalable, and easily integrated solutions that support devices and systems of all sizes. His future-proof philosophy will support iN2L's strategic mission to improve the well-being of all seniors, regardless of age, residence, overall health, and device ownership. He is a graduate of Marquette University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and computer engineering.

Story continues

"There could not be a more exciting time to join the rapidly evolving world of senior living," said Conley. "At this time, technology has incredible potential to revolutionize the aging experience – I'm delighted to help support iN2L's mission to foster a greater sense of personal well-being, connectedness, and purpose among our older adult population."

To learn more about iN2L, its leadership team, and its industry-leading person-centered digital engagement solutions , visit iN2L.com .

About iN2L

As the market leader in content-driven engagement for seniors, iN2L has been creating possibilities, enjoyment, and connection for older adults since 1999. iN2L's expansive content library promotes wellness, empowerment, and engagement among older adults and is the foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise and therapy, education, reminiscing, areas of interest, and memory support engagement. iN2L's touch screen engagement technology is a critical part of the experience in more than 3,700 nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, CCRCs, life plan communities, adult day programs and for older adults living at home. For more information, visit iN2L.com .

Media Contact

John Gonda

(616) 309-4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in2l-welcomes-new-vp-of-technology-for-continued-focus-on-innovation-301358540.html

SOURCE iN2L