Ina Invest Holding Reports First Half 2022 Earnings

Ina Invest Holding (VTX:INA) First Half 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Net income: CHF8.52m (up by CHF8.52m from 1H 2021).

EPS: CHF0.88.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ina Invest Holding Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 29% p.a. on average during the next 4 years, compared to a 5.7% decline forecast for the Real Estate industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Real Estate industry.

The company's shares are down 1.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ina Invest Holding you should be aware of.

