Inari Amertron Berhad Just Missed EPS By 33%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Inari Amertron Berhad (KLSE:INARI) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at RM414m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 33%, coming in at just RM0.023 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

After the latest results, the 17 analysts covering Inari Amertron Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM1.52b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a decent 11% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 20% to RM0.095. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM1.58b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.10 in 2024. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of RM3.45, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Inari Amertron Berhad's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Inari Amertron Berhad at RM4.05 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM2.80. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Inari Amertron Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Inari Amertron Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also downgraded Inari Amertron Berhad's revenue estimates, but industry data suggests that it is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM3.45, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider.

