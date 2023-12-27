Inari Amertron Berhad (KLSE:INARI) Is Up But Financials Look Inconsistent: Which Way Is The Stock Headed?

Inari Amertron Berhad's (KLSE:INARI) stock is up by 5.3% over the past three months. However, the company's financials look a bit inconsistent and market outcomes are ultimately driven by long-term fundamentals, meaning that the stock could head in either direction. In this article, we decided to focus on Inari Amertron Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Inari Amertron Berhad is:

12% = RM304m ÷ RM2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Inari Amertron Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

On the face of it, Inari Amertron Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%. Even so, Inari Amertron Berhad has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 16%. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Inari Amertron Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

KLSE:INARI Past Earnings Growth December 27th 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Inari Amertron Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Inari Amertron Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Inari Amertron Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 93%, meaning that it is left with only 7.0% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Inari Amertron Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 93% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Inari Amertron Berhad's future ROE will rise to 19% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Inari Amertron Berhad's performance. Although the company has shown a pretty impressive growth in earnings, yet the low ROE and the low rate of reinvestment makes us skeptical about the continuity of that growth, especially when or if the business comes to face any threats. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

