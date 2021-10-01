U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.50
    +16.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,876.00
    +154.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,724.75
    +42.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,210.80
    +10.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.53
    -0.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    -6.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    +0.24 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.65
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0067 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1910
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,691.95
    +4,486.37 (+10.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,175.09
    +92.64 (+8.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.73
    -39.69 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Inari Medical Appoints Dana G. Mead, Jr. to Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Inari Medical, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced the appointment of Mr. Dana G. Mead, Jr. to its board of directors. Mr. Mead will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee of the board.

“We are pleased to welcome Dana as a new independent director to our board. Mr. Mead’s decades of executive operating experience leading high growth med tech businesses, will be highly valuable to Inari as we enter the next phase of our mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous thromboembolism,” said Bill Hoffman, Inari’s Chief Executive Officer.

From May 2019 to February 2021, Mr. Mead served as President and CEO of HeartFlow, Inc., a medical device company located in Redwood City, CA. From November 2016 to May 2019, Mr. Mead served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Beaver-Visitec International, a medical device company located in Waltham, MA. Previously, Mr. Mead was a Strategic Advisor and Partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, a venture capital firm, having joined the firm in May 2005 where he served until June 2016. Mr. Mead was at Guidant Corporation, a cardiovascular medical device company, from 1992 to 2005, most recently as President, Guidant Vascular Intervention. Since July 2008, Mr. Mead has served as a member of the board of directors of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a NYSE listed medical technology company. Since February 2010, Mr. Mead has served on the board of directors of Pulmonx Corporation, a NASDAQ listed medical device company, and since June 2007 on the board of directors of Intersect ENT, Inc., a NASDAQ listed medical device company. Mr. Mead also served on the board of directors of Teladoc, Inc., a NYSE listed telehealth platform company, from August 2011 to December 2016.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency

    The digital bolivar will use an SMS-based exchange system to facilitate payments and transfers between users.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 248% in 1 year

    While U.S. Well Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:USWS ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $629.94 million before the opening bell. HNI shares dropped 3% to close at $36.72 on Thursday. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shareholders shot down Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZM) $14.7 billion deal to acquire the customer-service software company. Five9 shares fell 1.1% to $157.97 in after-hours trading, while Zoom shares gaine

  • Is the stock market primed for an October swoon? Why investors shouldn't fear the frightful month.

    While October is often considered a spooky month for investors following the crashes in 1929, 1987 and 2008, you shouldn’t be so fearful. Here's why.

  • 2 Stocks Near All-Time Highs That Are Worth Buying Today

    These two stocks have crushed the market's 31% growth over the past year. Here's why those gains could continue.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is Yet to Catch Up With the Oil Price

    After a summer slump, oil prices are back at the yearly highs. Yet, stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) slightly lag behind this positive development. In this article, we'll try to gauge how much by looking at the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) are trading lower Thursday after the US International Trade Commission ruled the companies must halt sales and imports of the IQOS heated tobacco device due to patent infringement against Reynolds American. The US International Trade Commission's ruling found that the IQOS device infringed on two of Reynolds American's patents. The ruling is set for an administrative review that requires the signature of President Joe Bid

  • Here are five places to invest for income that Wall Street is overlooking, says Fidelity manager

    It's been a difficult decade, not just month, for income investors, with interest rates so low. Now, income investors confront not just low rates but high inflation.

  • Dow Jones Futures Turn Higher On Merck Covid Drug After Latest Stock Market Reversal

    Futures came off lows as Merck jumped on a new Covid drug. The House delayed an infrastructure vote.