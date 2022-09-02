U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.01
    +0.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.60
    +11.30 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    +0.19 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1600
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,919.04
    -79.61 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.59
    -7.08 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Inari Medical to Host First Analyst & Investor Day

Inari Medical, Inc.
·2 min read
Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that its management team will host the Company’s first Analyst and Investor Day on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at its headquarters in Irvine, CA.

The Company will provide an update on the Inari’s business progress and plans via a webcast, which will commence at approximately 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

If you would like to participate in this event, please click here to pre-register.

A live webcast replay of the presentation may be accessed for 90 days on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases. Our current product offering consists of two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

Investor Contact:
ICR Westwicke
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer, Moderna Dip Despite CDC Green-Light For Updated Covid Shots

    The CDC green-lighted updated Covid booster shots from Pfizer with BioNTech and Moderna, but vaccine stocks largely dipped Friday.

  • The FDA's Mixed Messages Sent Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Off A Cliff

    The FDA offered mixed messages Friday for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' experimental neurological treatment, and shares crashed.

  • CFRX: Exebacase Shows Potent Antimicrobial Activity in Implant-Associated MRSA Osteomyelitis…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Exebacase Active in Rabbit Model of MRSA Implant-Associated Osteomyelitis On July 15, 2022, ContraFect Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) announced the publication of results in the Journal of Bone and Joint Infection from a preclinical rabbit model of implant-associated methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

  • Bucks County biopharm firm issued key patent in pursuit of hepatitis B cure

    The patent is expected to provide the company with exclusivity for its experimental RNAi therapeutic until at least April 2038.

  • Dollar Tree, Dollarama stocks fall in wake of report of toxic chemicals and lead found in children's products

    Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. fell 1.0% in afternoon trading Friday, and the Canada-listed shares of Dollarama Inc. slipped 0.4%, after Canada's Environment Defence announced this week

  • US Life Expectancy Suffers a Historic Drop

    Life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has fallen by nearly three years since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control. In 2019, before the pandemic began, life expectancy in the U.S. was 78 years and 10 months. In 2020, it fell to 77 years, due largely to deaths from Covid-19. In 2021, life expectancy fell for a second consecutive year, to 76 years and 1 month – about the same level it was a quarter century earlier. Interesting

  • U.S. life expectancy dropped second year in a row during pandemic, according to new report

    The life expectancy for Americans dropped for the second year in a row, according to new data released by the National Center for Health Statistics Wednesday.

  • Watertown biotech acquired by Novo Nordisk for $1.1B

    Two years after raising $277 million in its IPO, a Watertown biotech developing drugs for blood diseases is being acquired by Novo Nordisk.

  • Novo Nordisk (NVO) to Tap Into SCD Space With Forma Acquisition

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) inks agreement to acquire Forma Therapeutics for $1.1 billion. The company is looking to venture into the sickle cell disease and rare blood disorders space.

  • 5 Eating Mistakes That Prevent You From Losing Weight

    Trying to lose weight in a healthy, long-term, sustainable way can be a frustrating process sometimes because every individual has their own unique needs. Meaning, that despite our wishes, there is no single "miracle" solution for reaching our goals. Instead, it often requires us to get to know ourselves and what our bodies need, while making small but impactful changes to our daily routine, to successfully lose weight.And sometimes, even when we've made these changes, we can still hit some road

  • Cannabis News Week: Cannabis Takes a Bite Out of Pharmaceutical Industry

    Labor strife is hitting Canada's cannabis industry at a time when retailers are still trying to work through its inventory glut.

  • Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor's ire

    One of Atlanta's largest hospitals said it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health System announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close Nov. 1. The hospital operates a busy emergency room and is a vital health care provider for many low-income residents.

  • How Much Weight Can You Actually Lose in a Week? Experts Explain—and Give Their Best Tips for Doing It Safely

    Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Taking diet pills, exercising ...

  • Sanofi (SNY) Gets FDA Nod for Rare Disease Drug Xenpozyme

    The FDA approves Sanofi's (SNY) Xenpozyme for treating non-central nervous system (non-CNS) manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) disease.

  • 6 Surprising Benefits of Vitamin D, According to Nutritionists

    All the reasons why you need more of this sunshine vitamin in your life, plus the best vitamin D food sources and how much you should be getting in your diet.

  • Covid Boosters Targeting Omicron Recommended by CDC

    The latest booster shots, which health authorities have been counting on to protect people once the weather turns colder and cases often rise, will be widely available in the coming days.

  • Community Health Systems faces class-action lawsuit following mass layoffs

    A former ShorePoint Health Venice employee filed the lawsuit Aug. 29 — on behalf of herself and approximately 600 other employees — alleging CHS and the hospital violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • Life Expectancy in the U.S. Just Had a Historic Drop

    Government data show the U.S. had a major drop in life expectancy in 2021. Here’s why this happened, and what caused it.

  • Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs

    Bayer AG agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three prescription drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. The settlement arose from whistleblower lawsuits filed in 2005 and 2006 in New Jersey by Laurie Simpson, a former Bayer employee who worked in its marketing department and accused the German company of violating the federal False Claims Act. Bayer did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

  • FDA still skeptical of ALS drug ahead of high-stakes meeting

    Federal health regulators remain unconvinced about the benefits of a closely watched experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, even as they prepare to give its drugmaker a rare second opportunity to make a public case for the treatment. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' experimental drug has become a rallying cause for patients with the deadly neurodegenerative disease, their families and members of Congress who are pushing the FDA to approve the drug. In March, the same panel of neurological experts voted 6-4 that the company’s data failed to show a convincing benefit for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.