Inari Medical Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Tri Pointe Homes to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari Medical Inc. (NASD:NARI) will replace Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Tri Pointe Homes will replace US Ecology Inc. (NASD:ECOL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 3. S&P 500 constituent Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is acquiring US Ecology in a transaction expected to close on or about May 2.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 3, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Inari Medical

NARI

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Tri Pointe Homes

TPH

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Tri Pointe Homes

TPH

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

US Ecology

ECOL

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
raymond.mcconville@spglobal.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inari-medical-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-tri-pointe-homes-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301535972.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

