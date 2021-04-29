Inaugural Asia Tech x Singapore Event Convenes Leaders across Governments and Businesses to Redefine the Future of Technology

Edward Screven and James Murdoch amongst thought leading speakers at Asia Tech x Singapore to explore the intersections of tech trust, tech for good, innovation, and creativity

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Informa Tech and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced new details around Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) today.

The invitation-only ATxSummit will gather top government, tech and business leaders to engage in conversations on trends, challenges and opportunities across four key pillars – Tech x Trust, Tech x Good, Tech x Builders, and Tech x Creative – to shape our shared digital future.

The inaugural summit will spearhead ATxSG events, to be held from 13 to 16 July 2021. This will be a hybrid event in Singapore that will bring together the private and public sectors physically and virtually at the Marina Bay Sands. ATxSG is positioned as a unique opportunity to have open and in-depth conversations across government and businesses on the role technology plays in society, and how it serves as both a bridge and catalyst for greater innovation in the digital economy.

Mr Lew Chuen Hong, Chief Executive, Infocomm Media Development Authority, said, "Singapore is the gateway and a Global-Asia node to the world's fastest growing digital economies. We are excited to host this pioneering event in Singapore, bringing together business, tech and government leaders to shape our shared digital future. The best innovations arise at the intersection of cutting-edge technology, international business, creative pursuits, and society at large. We look forward to igniting the conversations of thought leaders and change makers at the inaugural ATxSG."

Delegates can expect to hear from luminary speakers and panellists at the ATxSummit, an exclusive invite-only conference, including Mr Blaise Aguera y Arcas, Engineering Fellow, Google Research Int'l; Mr Edward Screven, Chief Corporate Architect, Oracle; Mr James Murdoch, Founder and CEO, Lupa Systems; Ms Sunita Kaur, Senior Vice President, APAC, Twitch; and Mr Uday Shankar, President, Federation of the Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, former President, Asia Pacific of the Walt Disney Company and the Chairman of Star and Disney India.

Story continues

Four overarching pillars will guide conversations around the most pertinent issues within today's digital economy. They consist of:

Tech x Trust: Understand the role of tech in engendering trust, in an increasingly "trust-less" world.

Tech x Good: Diversity, inclusivity and sustainability at an individual, company and country level are necessary if tech is to be used for good.

Tech x Builders: Tech does not build itself. From developers to users, from dreamers to investors. How to build innovative products and solutions that maximise the impact of tech.

Tech x Creative: Tech can be beautiful. Creative design and storytelling elevate technology, and is often the key that defines success for products, services and brands.

"Being deeply rooted in the global technology ecosystem and as part of the world's largest B2B event organiser, ATxSG will be the newest addition to Informa Tech's series of global festivals, where we strive to inspire tech communities to design, build and run a better world. We look forward to bringing those international networks and global tech brands such as AT&T, AWS, Google, Huawei, IBM, Nokia, Oracle and Salesforce to facilitate conversations, and share insights and new innovations that will drive Asia's digital economies forward," said Ms Carolyn Dawson, Managing Director, Informa Tech.

With an expected 3,000 attendees at the Marina Bay Sands, ATxSG will host local and international VIPs across four segments:

ATxSummit, an exclusive invite-only summit hosted by IMDA that gathers governments, global enterprises and communities. Delegates will engage in conversations on trends, challenges and opportunities across the four key pillars.

ATxEnterprise, a B2B platform for the Telecommunications, Media and Tech industries, comprising long-running exhibition and conferences – BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia and TechXLR8 Asia.

ATxImpact, a collection of events fostering Social Impact and start-ups including Elevating Founders Asia, Innovfest and accelerateHER Asia.

ATxPlus, which features a selection of conferences providing deeper insights into today's hottest topics in business and technology.

"We are delighted to support IMDA and Informa Tech as they reimagine the future of MICE through the inaugural ATxSG. Singapore is breaking new ground with its steady and safe resumption of larger-scale events, and we will continue to work closely with our MICE industry players to strengthen our position as a trusted Global Asia Node for top business events. We look forward to providing a safe and fruitful experience for all attendees of ATxSG 2021," said Mr Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board.

For more information on the events, please refer to our annex below or visit asiatechxsg.com.

Join our social conversation: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

About Asia Tech x Singapore

Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) is Asia's flagship tech event where technology intersects with society and the digital economy. Taking place from 13 to 16 July 2021, ATxSG is organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Informa Tech and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). This inaugural event builds on the foundations of Singapore's Smart Nation Innovation Week and Informa Tech's ConnecTechAsia into a single flagship tech platform led by four main segments – ATxSummit, ATxEnterprise, ATxImpact, and ATxPlus. For more information on the event, please visit asiatechxsg.com.

ATxSG drives conversations only possible in Singapore across business, tech and government that will shape our shared digital future. It enables participants to network and keep their finger on the pulse of latest tech trends, challenges and opportunities.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community.

We're an international business of more than 1,000 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 14,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

This flagship event joins Informa Tech's portfolio of global tech festivals including London Tech Week and Africa Tech Fest. Hosted in thriving innovation hubs, these global events aim to unite the tech ecosystem to inspire impactful innovation, building a better digital world for both business and society.

Learn more about Informa Tech

Learn more about London Tech Week

Learn more about AfricaTech Fest

About Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA)

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) leads Singapore's digital transformation with infocomm media. To do this, IMDA will develop a dynamic digital economy and a cohesive digital society, driven by an exceptional infocomm media (ICM) ecosystem – by developing talent, strengthening business capabilities, and enhancing Singapore's ICM infrastructure. IMDA also regulates the telecommunications and media sectors to safeguard consumer interests while fostering a pro-business environment, and enhances Singapore's data protection regime through the Personal Data Protection Commission.

For more news and information, visit www.imda.gov.sg or follow IMDA on Facebook IMDAsg and Twitter @IMDAsg.

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: facebook.com/STBsingapore or linkedin.com/company/singapore-tourism-board

ANNEX

Details of ATxSG Events

ATxSummit

An exclusive invite-only summit. Gathering governments, global enterprises and communities, delegates will engage in conversations on trends, challenges and opportunities across four key pillars.

Pillars

Tech x Trust, where the role of tech in engendering trust in our increasingly "trust-less" world is dissected by thought leaders in the space.

Tech x Good, which examines how diversity, inclusivity and sustainability are necessary at an individual, company and country level.

Tech x Builders, that spotlights pioneers who have pushed the limits of innovation to build products and solutions that maximise the impact of technology.

Tech x Creative, that brings you behind the scenes to reveal how creative design and storytelling elevate technology.

Date: July 13, 2021

Venue: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

ATxEnterprise

The flagship industry events of ATxSG, bringing together telecommunications, broadcast and media, satellite and enterprise solutions into exhibition marketplaces and conferences.

BroadcastAsia

BroadcastAsia is the region's must-attend international trade event where industry leaders present the newest and most innovative technologies reshaping the value chain for pro-audio, film, digital media and broadcasting.

Date: July 14 – 15, 2021 (hybrid)

July 16, 2021 (virtual only)

Venue: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

CommunicAsia

CommunicAsia is Asia's most established and relevant international industry event for the telecommunications sector, showcasing the latest ICT technologies that help companies in Asia evolve and maintain a competitive edge in the communications and digital world.

Date: July 14 – 15, 2021 (hybrid)

July 16, 2021 (virtual only)

Venue: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

SatelliteAsia

SatelliteAsia is the largest gathering of satellite operators in Asia. Previously a segment of CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia now has its own stage to feature Satellite technology, equipment and their applications in the many industries they serve.

Date: July 14 – 15, 2021 (hybrid)

July 16, 2021 (virtual only)

Venue: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

TechXLR8 Asia

TechXLR8 Asia spotlights technologies that help enterprises from across industry verticals in their digital transformation journey. The event will explore the role new innovations play in connecting cities, businesses, citizens and machines.

Date: July 14 – 15, 2021 (hybrid)

July 16, 2021 (virtual only)

Venue: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

ATxImpact

A collection of events fostering Social Impact. Inspiring start-ups, talents, diversity & inclusivity and topical training for the businesses of tomorrow.

Elevating Founders Asia and Innovfest

Elevating Founders Asia and Innovfest by NUS Enterprise will make up the start-up programme of Asia Tech x Singapore, with the aim to nurture start-ups and promote entrepreneurship in the region.

Date: July 14 – 15, 2021 (hybrid)

July 16, 2021 (virtual Only)

Venue: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

accelerateHER Asia

accelerateHER Asia equips leaders and achievers in tech with invaluable insights and advice from today's eminent women founders, c-suite executives and change makers.

Date: July 15, 2021

Venue: Virtual only

Telecoms & Tech Academy

Telecoms & Tech Academy is the leading training partner to the industry, having trained more than 30,000 professionals and 500 businesses globally. Its training portfolio continues to evolve to help address new and emerging skills gaps telecoms & tech businesses are facing.

Date: July 12 - 16, 2021

Venue: Virtual only

ATxPlus

An especially chosen selection of conferences providing deeper insight into today's hottest topics in business and technology.

AI Governance Conference

The Conference convenes thought leaders and industry experts from East and West to discuss strategic values of AI governance, technology trends and showcase real-life implementations.

Date: July 14, 2021

Venue: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

FutureChina Global Forum

Established in 2010 by Business China, the FutureChina Global Forum is the only Forum going beyond the usual discussions on China's economic and political evolution to provide a holistic perspective of how China is evolving, the various drivers of change and how they interact with one another. The formats of discussion and the layout of the venue are designed to promote genuine, candid discussions as well as high level of interaction.

Date: July 12 and 13, 2021

Venue: Singapore

Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences

ATxSG is a pilot event supported by the Emerging Stronger Taskforce (EST)[1] Alliance for Action (AfA) on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences that will take place following the successful pilot of TravelRevive in November 2020 and Geo Connect Asia in March 2021, and the upcoming Architecture & Building Services in June 2021. ATxSG will see rigorous measures put in place to ensure attendees' safety. With the support of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), ATxSG paves the way for calibrated resumption of MICE events in a safe, trusted and innovative manner, piloting new solutions that prioritise safety without compromising the event experience.

[1] The EST was formed under the Future Economy Council (FEC) to review how Singapore can stay economically resilient and build new sources of dynamism to emerge stronger from COVID-19. The EST is co-chaired by Minister for National Development, Mr Desmond Lee, and Group CEO of PSA International, Mr Tan Chong Meng, and comprises members from various sectors, including businesses, and trade associations and chambers. It has convened the Singapore Together AfAs, which are industry-led, government-supported coalitions that act quickly by prototyping ideas in areas of opportunity for Singapore. The AfA on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences is one of these AfAs.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inaugural-asia-tech-x-singapore-event-convenes-leaders-across-governments-and-businesses-to-redefine-the-future-of-technology-301279748.html

SOURCE The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)