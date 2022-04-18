U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Inaugural Automated Trucking Event April 25-26 in Orlando Featuring FMCSA, Industry Leaders

Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International
·2 min read

Arlington, Va, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automated trucking industry will convene in Orlando, Florida April 25-26 for AUVSI’s inaugural Automated Goods Movement Summit (AGMS) to dig into policy, regulations, deployments, and other topics related to the rapidly growing commercial automated trucking industry.

Of note among the many exciting panels lined up, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA) General Counsel Earl Adams will talk with industry about the evolving regulatory landscape for automated trucking. Throughout the conference, attendees will also hear from the following slate of speakers:

Murat Omay, FHWA

Suzanne Murtha, AECOM

Florida State Senator Jeff Brandes

Nat Beuse, Aurora

John Hibbard, Georgia DOT

Frank Fratrik, Edge Case Research

Kelly Bartlett, Michigan DOT

Ben Lewis, Edge Case Research

Lt. Chris Kinn, Ohio Highway Patrol

Sam Abidi, Embark Trucks

Pascal Van Hentenryck, Georgia Tech

Rich Steiner, Gatik

Amanda Abens, Pima Community College

Alejandro Otalora, Kiwibot

Paul Fink, U-Maine

Brett Fabbri, Kodiak Robotics

Andy Alden, VTTI

Finch Fulton, Locomation

Pete Bigelow, Automotive News

James Murphy, Locomation

Kaylee Nix, Freightwaves TV

Srini Gowda, Navistar

Kate Magill, Industry Dive

Michael Clements, PDQ America

Seth Clevenger, Transport Topics

Lori Heino-Royer, Plus

Brian Ursino, AAMVA

Wiley Deck, Plus

Alisha Hyslop, ACTE

Don LeFeve, RR.AI

Steve Miller, Insurance Office of America

Robert Brown, Spartan Radar

Mike Pressendo, TechForce Foundation

Lee White, TuSimple

Christina Aizcorbe, Velodyne Lidar

Ed Niedermeyer

Be sure to register here, and note that qualified members of the media are eligible to receive complimentary event registration. Questions about the event can be directed to Jackie Beckwith and we hope to see you there.

###

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org

CONTACT: Jackie Beckwith Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International 7036157211 jbeckwith@auvsi.org


