Inaugural Automated Trucking Event April 25-26 in Orlando Featuring FMCSA, Industry Leaders
Arlington, Va, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automated trucking industry will convene in Orlando, Florida April 25-26 for AUVSI’s inaugural Automated Goods Movement Summit (AGMS) to dig into policy, regulations, deployments, and other topics related to the rapidly growing commercial automated trucking industry.
Of note among the many exciting panels lined up, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA) General Counsel Earl Adams will talk with industry about the evolving regulatory landscape for automated trucking. Throughout the conference, attendees will also hear from the following slate of speakers:
Murat Omay, FHWA
Suzanne Murtha, AECOM
Florida State Senator Jeff Brandes
Nat Beuse, Aurora
John Hibbard, Georgia DOT
Frank Fratrik, Edge Case Research
Kelly Bartlett, Michigan DOT
Ben Lewis, Edge Case Research
Lt. Chris Kinn, Ohio Highway Patrol
Sam Abidi, Embark Trucks
Pascal Van Hentenryck, Georgia Tech
Rich Steiner, Gatik
Amanda Abens, Pima Community College
Alejandro Otalora, Kiwibot
Paul Fink, U-Maine
Brett Fabbri, Kodiak Robotics
Andy Alden, VTTI
Finch Fulton, Locomation
Pete Bigelow, Automotive News
James Murphy, Locomation
Kaylee Nix, Freightwaves TV
Srini Gowda, Navistar
Kate Magill, Industry Dive
Michael Clements, PDQ America
Seth Clevenger, Transport Topics
Lori Heino-Royer, Plus
Brian Ursino, AAMVA
Wiley Deck, Plus
Alisha Hyslop, ACTE
Don LeFeve, RR.AI
Steve Miller, Insurance Office of America
Robert Brown, Spartan Radar
Mike Pressendo, TechForce Foundation
Lee White, TuSimple
Christina Aizcorbe, Velodyne Lidar
Ed Niedermeyer
Be sure to register here, and note that qualified members of the media are eligible to receive complimentary event registration.
