Inaugural Event of the TEDxAllianceUniversity Themed 'Beyond Boundaries' was Graced by Inspirational Speakers Who Shared Life Lessons and Ideas Worth Platforming

·2 min read

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance University hosted the inaugural TEDx talk at its Anekal Campus in Bengaluru on January 21, 2023. The event welcomed speakers from different walks of life, who have transgressed boundaries to create inspirational stories and ideas worth platforming. With the central theme as 'Beyond Boundaries', TEDxAllianceUniversity welcomed into its fold achievers who left an indelible mark on the audience through their life trajectories, choices, and willingness to scale great heights both professionally and personally, while continuously challenging status quo and shared ideas that were both transformational and highly inspirational.

TEDxAllianceUniversity Speakers from L-R: Saiwyn Quadras, Screenwriter; Ankita Mehra, Diversity & Inclusion Leader; Ruchir Falodiya, Community Manager at Tata CLiQ and Alliance Alumnus; Malavika Avinash, Actor & Politician; Candida Louis, Biker; Ashish Raorane, Motorsport Athlete; Vaishnavi H. S., Media Professional; and Lt. Col. Rohit Mishra (Rtd.), Army Veteran and Founder & Director of Mission Fightback

The speakers included Candida Louis, an Indian girl from Karnataka who took her passion to global bike touring; Ankita Mehra, a diversity and inclusion leader and a content creator; Ashish Raorane, one of the very few Indian cross-country rally pilots who participated in the Dakar Rally, world's toughest rally raid event as a privateer; Lt. Col. Rohit Mishra (Rtd.), an Indian Army veteran who founded an organization that empowers girls through self-defence; Malavika Avinash, a popular South Indian Film and TV actor and a politician; Ruchir Falodiya, an alumnus of Alliance University who beat every odd to set his feet in the corporate world; Vaishnavi H. S., a media professional who has been creating award-winning shows; and Saiwyn Quadras, a master storyteller who has written scripts for Bollywood movies such as Mary Kom, Neerja and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Alliance through the TEDx platform upholds its commitment to shaping lives through sharing of ideas, scholarly teaching and holistic development that contributes to the transformation of society at large. TEDxAllianceUniversity stands testimony to Alliance University's commitment to further the cause of learning and its impact on people and communities. TEDxAllianceUniversity brought together students, faculty, staff, alumni, and invitees from various disciplines of business, law, engineering, liberal arts, and beyond. Through the event, Alliance University celebrates the spirit of change and transformation that individuals have determined to bring about in their own lives and that of people around through their stories and ideas worth spreading.

Weblinks: 
https://linktr.ee/alliance.edu.in
https://www.alliance.edu.in/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989907/TEDxAllianceUniversity.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1966520/AU_Logo.jpg 

Alliance University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alliance University)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inaugural-event-of-the-tedxallianceuniversity-themed-beyond-boundaries-was-graced-by-inspirational-speakers-who-shared-life-lessons-and-ideas-worth-platforming-301730620.html

SOURCE Alliance University

