Inaugural LinkUnite Forum and Retreat Successfully Connects Female Leaders in Marketing

GLENDALE, Calif. , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkUnite successfully held its inaugural women's retreat and forum from April 10 to 13, gathering over 100 female leaders at the Scottsdale's Omni Resort & Spa at Montelucia, Arizona. The event was powered by Phonexa.



The invite-only forum allowed attendees to reconnect with colleagues and create exciting new friendships as they bonded over shared experiences, personal passions and perspectives, professional growth, and collaboration.



LinkUnite was powered by Phonexa, the all-in-one marketing automation solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more, as well as over a dozen additional devoted industry partners who actively contribute to the ongoing efforts to bolster community-building efforts and female empowerment in the digital marketing arena. Key partners included a wide range of recognized brands including Optizmo, Soaren Management, MailCon, Zero Parallel, Lead Generation World, CreditServe, Synergy Interactiv, dot818, The Lead Group, EPCVIP, Madrivo, Turbo Debt, and LeadsPedia. Each company is committed to ongoing partner development initiatives and creative collaboration between brands.

"In our line of work, partnerships make all the difference," said Amanda Farris, Chief Strategy Officer of Phonexa and Founder of LinkUnite. "That's why I worked to unite women who get stuff done. At LinkUnite, there were no egos, no drama. It was encouraging to witness how our fantastic ladies created personal and professional partnerships through our forum. LinkUnite is tapping into a pool of connections and collectively contributing to the evolution of alliances."

"This inaugural event demonstrated the potential of the camaraderie and sisterhood that is deeply rooted in female leaders across our industry," said Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan. "I think this potential was waiting to be released, and LinkUnite did just that."

A flexible, casual, and yet vastly entertaining schedule spread over four days and introduced activities that united attendees to create memorable experiences.

Commencing the event, guests gathered for an outdoor reception while taking in a live performance by a Spanish guitarist. Formal and informal introductions and a champagne toast followed.

Day two covered on-site and off-site activities, including a tour of the Chihuly in the Desert exhibit at the Phoenix Desert Botanical Gardens, wine tasting with a sommelier, and dinner under the stars with an astronomer-guided, star-gazing experience.

The following day, attendees got to see the beauty of Arizona's nature. Hiking groups climbed toward the summit of Camelback Mountain to enjoy breathtaking views of Scottsdale. Later in the afternoon, three large groups took a four-hour Hummer ride in the desert, as tour guides demonstrated survival tactics in the desert and presented fun facts about creatures that inhabited the space.

In the evening, the ladies of LinkUnite gathered for one last dinner before taking off the following morning.

"For too many years now, women in our industry have needed a platform where they can mix work and life to bond and make connections with other like-minded individuals," said Sara Malo, Vice President of Partnerships at Phonexa and a co-organizer of LinkUnite. "Having worked with Amanda has deepened that mission for me. I love that I can get together with women leaders, and we can talk about being moms, our families, our work, the industry, and everything in between."

The event surpassed expectations and presented forward-thinking inspirations for guests to return home and back to work with. Here's what LinkUnite guests had to say about their experience:

"I'm so proud of the work LinkUnite, Phonexa, and MailCon do to lead and create a place where women and women of color are part of the rule, no longer the exception. Thank you for embracing me like family and letting me be part of this collective to help create meaningful and positive impact and change the world." — Christine Duque, Distribution and Marketing Strategist at Deloitte

"I have gone to a lot of events in my career and I have never felt this motivated, inspired, and uplifted coming home. I didn't get business cards or swag bags, but instead, I came home tired from hiking and pushing myself beyond my limits, with a full heart, feeling healthy and refreshed, and with new contacts on my phone, Instagram, and LinkedIn — the way true friends and partners connect. LinkUnite rocks, as it inspired us and brought together an amazing group of women. The energy of the event is going to carry on for years and years to come!" — Amanda Coleman, CEO and Founder at Atwave

"I was unsure what to expect from the inaugural LinkUnite conference. No keynotes? No speakers? No badges? What I found was a wonderfully planned event that offered a plethora of networking opportunities with intelligent, accomplished women who came ready to do business. Instead of tiny meeting tables, we talked about potential deals during a wine tasting, at the Botanical Gardens, in the pool, and even while riding through the desert. So much happened in a few short days. I can't wait for the fall event to see my new friends in person again!" — Jeannine Crooks, Partner Development and Acquisition Manager at Awin

"I had no idea how incredibly special and impactful the time with these amazing women would be. Thank you, LinkUnite, for having the vision and the passion to bring us all together for an unforgettable time." — Susannah Rayburn, General Manager, Affiliate Network at Diablo Media

About Phonexa: Phonexa is an all-in-one suite for marketing automation that empowers companies to optimize inbound web and call campaigns, and outbound call, email, and SMS campaigns, all while having the ability to enhance consumer journey every step of the way. Complete with 7 turnkey solutions, Phonexa's customizable tools for calls, leads, clicks, email, and SMS marketing maximize workflow efficiency for direct advertisers and lead generators alike. Phonexa has the scalability, tools, and partnerships to serve clients in all industries, especially those with high consumer demand products and services. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

