Inaugural Procurement and Supply Chain Live Sets a New Standard for Industry Events

·2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement and Supply Chain Live, the brand-new, landmark event for the procurement and supply chain community, has come to a close for 2021. The event, produced by BizClik Media Group in partnership with headlines sponsors SirionLabs and Interos, played host to Chief Procurement Officers, Chief Supply Chain Officers, and senior leadership from global blue chip organisations. Through a hybrid physical-virtual format, it marked the return of in-person networking and learning at Tobacco Dock in London, as well as welcoming executives from around the world to share in the experience via online platform Brella.

Across three days, four stages and dozens of panels, keynotes and sessions, attendees gained exclusive insights from the industry's leading voices, including: Ninian Wilson, Group Procurement Director and CEO, Vodafone Procurement Co.; Jacqui Rock, CCO for NHS Test & trace, UK Government; Robert Copeland, CPO, G4S; Jim Townsend, CPO, Walgreens Boots Alliance; Javette Hines, Global Head, Supply Chain Development, Inclusion and Sustainability, and many more.

It was also an opportunity to celebrate the incredible, tireless work of supply chain and procurement leaders and executives at all levels. These are the unsung heroes who have kept communities fed, businesses operational and made the global vaccination effort a reality during such a challenging period. The Top 100 Leaders in Supply Chain, unveiled at the event, shone a spotlight on the industry's true innovators. Read the full list today.

Glen White, Chief Executive Officer, BizClik Media Group, said: "The success of our first hybrid event proved how critical it is that we remain connected, not just to overcome challenges, but to push the agenda forward and set new standards for procurement and supply chain excellence. I wish to thank everyone who supported Procurement and Supply Chain Live, the first edition of what will undoubtedly become an annual tentpole in the industry's calendar."

To revisit all the keynotes, panels and sessions on demand, visit SupplyChainDigital.com

For more information visit www.supplychaindigital.com

Contact:

Kayleigh Shooter
+44 (0)20 8054 2051
kayleigh.shooter@bizclikmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inaugural-procurement-and-supply-chain-live-sets-a-new-standard-for-industry-events-301389563.html

SOURCE BizClik Media

  • Insiders who bought this year lost UK£35k as Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES) sheds UK£24m in value

    Insiders who bought UK£72k worth of Invinity Energy Systems plc's ( LON:IES ) stock at an average buy price of UK£1.74...

  • United Airlines cuts number of workers facing termination over vaccine noncompliance

    United Airlines on Thursday trimmed the number of employees who are facing termination for defying the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Chicago-based carrier said only 320 U.S.-based staff are now not in compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination policy, marking a 46% drop in the past two days. Excluding those who have sought an exemption, United said 99.5% of U.S.-based employees now have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • European Gas Hit Record 100 Euros as Energy Crunch Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonEuropean gas surged to a record 100 euros as China stepped up a global fight for energy supplies, in a move that threatens to derail the economic recovery. Price

  • Beijing says blackouts will not be tolerated as power shortages hit factories

    Beijing has warned China's state-backed energy firms that blackouts will not be tolerated this winter as power shortages triggered the first slide in manufacturing activity since the pandemic struck.

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Disney and Scarlett Johansson Settle Suit Over ‘Black Widow’ Contract

    Accord brings to an end a two-month fight between the media giant and one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars.

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China a

  • SAP Accused of Lack of Diversity in Singapore High Court

    (Bloomberg) -- A former manager at SAP SE’s Singapore office has sued the German software maker over allegations she was pushed out of the company for confronting executives about a lack of gender diversity. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on Ch

  • Oil slips below $78 as sources say OPEC+ weighs further output hike

    Oil fell below $78 a barrel on Friday on the prospect that OPEC+ producers might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, although crude remained in sight of a three-year high reached this week. Four OPEC+ sources said on Thursday adding more oil than planned was being looked at as a scenario, without giving details. OPEC+ is unwinding its production curbs at a rate of 400,000 barrels per day a month.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Should Consider Spinning Off AWS

    Ever since Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) started breaking out Amazon Web Services' (AWS) revenue and operating profits in 2015, a growing number of analysts have called for the tech giant to spin off the expanding cloud business. As a longtime Amazon investor, I've repeatedly opposed that idea, for a simple reason. AWS generates higher-margin revenue than Amazon's retail business, so it actually drives most of Amazon's profit growth, while supporting the expansion of its retail ecosystem with deep discounts, cheap hardware devices, brick-and-mortar stores, and other loss-leading strategies.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

    The stock market can be quite volatile over short periods of time, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, here are two growth stocks that will benefit someone whose portfolio operates on a buy-and-hold strategy. Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) is one of the largest enterprise software companies in the world, and its products have become the cornerstone of digital transformation for many clients.

  • Lordstown Motors reveals complex financial deal to launch first truck model

    Lordstown Motors and Hon Hai Technology Group have "reached an agreement in principle" to work side-by-side in the automaker's 6.2-million-square-foot assembly plant near Youngstown, Ohio.

  • Disney settles Scarlett Johansson lawsuit over 'Black Widow' streaming strategy

    Disney has settled with Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson.

  • Asian markets tumble as Wall Street finishes a miserable month

    Asian markets tumbled Friday on the tail of Wall Street’s worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world. Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

  • Oil Slips With Market Digesting China’s Order to Secure Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped as risky assets started the fourth quarter on a downbeat note. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonFutures in New York were down 0.6%, mirroring weakness in stock markets. Attention is s

  • What you need to know about China’s power crunch

    For many in China, the past week felt like living in the 1980s, when China had acute power shortages due to the stunning pace of its economic growth.