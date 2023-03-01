U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Inaugural Qgiv Conference Sells Out and Brings Fundraisers from Across the US Together

Qgiv
·4 min read

Nonprofit professionals from across the country gather to discuss new trends and strategies to boost fundraising success.

Nonprofit founder and consultant, Rachel Muir, led the conference’s opening keynote, providing thought-provoking commentary on the future of fundraising.

Image of Rachel Muir presenting her keynote address.
Image of Rachel Muir presenting her keynote address.

Nonprofit professionals from across the country gather to discuss new trends and strategies to boost fundraising success.

Image of fundraisers gathered together to hear the conference's opening keynote.
Image of fundraisers gathered together to hear the conference's opening keynote.

LAKELAND, fla., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of digital fundraising software for nonprofits, hosted its first annual conference Feb. 26-28, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando. The sold-out conference brought together Qgiv clients and industry leaders from Erika’s Lighthouse, VISTE, Bloomerang, DonorPerfect, and more to share fundraising insights and strategies to raise money efficiently and effectively.

“Qgiv Conference was the first fundraising conference I’ve attended since the pandemic, and it was just what I needed to feel recharged and inspired,” said Amy Dunaway, development director for Blount Memorial Foundation. “I’ve been able to learn so much from the sessions and connect with other fundraisers to brainstorm new fundraising ideas—which has been invaluable!”

Qgiv Conference attendees were able to join a diverse schedule of CFRE-accredited workshops, all led by expert speakers. Nonprofit founder and consultant, Rachel Muir, led the conference’s opening keynote, providing thought-provoking commentary on the future of fundraising. The conference closed with an unveiling of Qgiv roadmap priorities for the year, including:

  • Enhanced analytics, benchmarking, goal setting, and fundraising intelligence

  • Expanded payment solutions

  • Continued emphasis on features that optimize the donor experience

  • Organizational management tools and reporting enhancements designed to save staff time

“After years of planning and significant growth as a company, we’re proud to host our first user conference,” said Todd Baylis, CEO of Qgiv, Inc. “Over the past few years, the nonprofit sector has been challenged by an ever-changing fundraising landscape, rocked by the pandemic, the Great Resignation, and now rising costs. Providing an affordable event where nonprofit professionals can hear from industry leaders, share their victories and challenges, and discover the latest trends in nonprofit technology was our top priority.”

In addition to attending conference sessions, attendees had the opportunity to connect with nonprofit consultants and technology providers in the exhibit hall. Exhibitors ranged from digital agencies to donor management systems and grant databases—all companies that either work exclusively with nonprofits or have heavy involvement in the nonprofit sector.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s conference and are proud to have brought together a group of individuals and organizations dedicated to making a difference in the world,” said Jacqueline Inskeep, Qgiv’s event manager. “The energy, knowledge, and passion shared at the conference was truly inspiring, and we look forward to continuing to support the nonprofit community with innovative solutions, resources, and events.”

Qgiv Conference is one of Qgiv’s many initiatives designed to provide nonprofit professionals with exceptional fundraising tools and learning opportunities. To be the first to learn about Qgiv Conference’s 2024 dates, email events@qgiv.com and ask to subscribe to conference updates.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 20,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 6,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $3.5 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

###

 

Melaina Chromy Qgiv melaina.chromy@qgiv.com


