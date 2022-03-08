U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.50
    -37.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,489.00
    -293.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,169.25
    -151.50 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.00
    -17.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.47
    +3.07 (+2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.20
    +29.30 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.62
    +0.90 (+3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4610
    +0.1520 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,266.39
    +119.79 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.96
    +5.34 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Inbank Audited Annual Report for 2021

Inbank
·1 min read
Inbank
Inbank

AS Inbank (Inbank) consolidated annual report 2021 has been enclosed to the announcement and will be made available on Inbank’s website at https://inbank.ee/en/investor/reports/.

  • In 2021 Inbank earned a net profit of 11.0 million euros which is 86% more than the year before. The annual return on equity was 15.6%.

  • Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 50% annually reaching 605 million euros. At the same time, the deposit portfolio grew 58%, reaching 618 million euros at year-end.

  • Total sales for 2021 was 498 million euros showing an increase of 66% compared to 2020. Growth was driven by sales finance, which amounted to almost 359 million euros or 74% more than a year earlier. Of the markets, Poland grew the fastest as expected, with sales volumes increasing 150% to 230 million euros.

  • By the end of 2021, Inbank had 804,000 active contracts and more than 4600 active partners.

Key financial indicators 31 December 2021

Total assets EUR 787.0 million
Loan portfolio EUR 604.8 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 617.9 million
Total equity EUR 79.0 million
Net profit EUR 11.0 million
Return on equity 15.6%

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,600 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.


Additional information:

Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550

Attachments


