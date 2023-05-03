Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2023
In Q1 2023 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 1.9 million euros decreasing 37% year-on-year. The return on equity was 7.3%.
Inbank’s loan and subscription portfolio increased by 26% compared to Q1 2022 reaching 856 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 27% and reached 857 million euros by the end of Q1. At the end of Q1 2023, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.05 billion euros.
Gross merchandise value (GMV) during the first quarter was 155 million euros, which is 14% more than a year ago. GMV through our merchant solutions grew by 15% reaching 68 million. The strongest growth was recorded by our car finance business, where GMV grew 65% to 32 million euros. Subscriptio solutions also showed strong annual growth of 29%, reaching 13 million euros, while direct lending GMV grew 20% and reached 21 million. Because of higher interest rates and regulatory changes in Poland, green finance sales decreased by 31% to 20 million euros.
By the end of Q1, the number of active contracts reached 872,000 and active partners exceeded 5,400.
Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:
‘Despite high inflation and higher interest rates, consumer spending and credit behaviour have remained surprisingly strong. In the first quarter of 2023 Inbank reported all-time high sales results and the best-ever quarterly income.
While higher interest rates have put pressure on our performance and profitability, Inbank has been winning in the marketplace. Despite a more challenging pricing environment our partners and customers have chosen to trust Inbank and even though we have been pickier about the business we are doing, we continue to grow at high speed.
We are likely to face some economic headwinds during the rest of 2023 of which we are mindful. However, we also know that our business model is resilient and we continue to invest in growing our embedded finance platform and international presence.
At the same time, we continue to see good opportunities for Inbank to grow in our current markets and beyond. To support our ambitions, Inbank’s shareholder meeting elected Erkki Raasuke as a Supervisory Board member and chair of its Audit Committee in March. With nearly 30 years of banking experience, he has held executive positions in several financial institutions such as Swedbank, LHV and Luminor in the Baltics. He will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to Inbank Supervisory Board.’
Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2023 and for Q1
Total assets EUR 1.05 billion
Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 856.3 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 857.0 million
Total equity EUR 104.0 million
Net profit EUR 1.9 million
Return on equity 7.3%
Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
3 months 2023
3 months 2022
Interest income based on EIR
20 604
13 821
20 604
13 821
Interest expense
-9 379
-2 947
-9 379
-2 947
Net interest income
11 225
10 874
11 225
10 874
Fee and commission income
1 123
705
1 123
705
Fee and commission expenses
-1 039
-802
-1 039
-802
Net fee and commission income/expenses
84
-97
84
-97
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value
-57
-184
-57
-184
Foreign exchange rate losses
83
-27
83
-27
Net losses from financial items
26
-211
26
-211
Other operating income
8 247
5 897
8 247
5 897
Other operating expenses
-6 091
-4 112
-6 091
-4 112
Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses
13 491
12 351
13 491
12 351
Personnel expenses
-4 037
-3 272
-4 037
-3 272
Marketing expenses
-798
-563
-798
-563
Administrative expenses
-2 407
-1 788
-2 407
-1 788
Depreciations, amortisation
-1 394
-1 009
-1 394
-1 009
Total operating expenses
-8 636
-6 632
-8 636
-6 632
Profit before profit from associates and impairment
4 855
5 719
4 855
5 719
Share of profit from associates
33
-58
33
-58
Impairment losses on loans and advances
-3 129
-2 573
-3 129
-2 573
Profit before income tax
1 759
3 088
1 759
3 088
Income tax
92
-147
92
-147
Profit for the period
1 851
2 941
1 851
2 941
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
-45
96
-45
96
Total comprehensive income for the period
1 806
3 037
1 806
3 037
Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
31.03.2023
31.12.2022
31.03.2022
Assets
Due from central banks
107 717
126 990
89 709
Due from credit institutions
5 834
18 345
17 565
Investments in debt securities
23 052
8 415
8 425
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
0
37
0
Loans and advances
794 569
755 100
639 653
Investments in associates
1 098
1 065
716
Assets classified as held for sale
0
0
4 203
Other financial assets
2 512
3 387
3 207
Tangible assets
54 017
48 533
25 982
Right of use assets
22 961
23 247
25 943
Intangible assets
27 270
26 249
23 224
Other assets
7 792
5 961
4 653
Deferred tax assets
3 481
3 166
2 601
Total assets
1 050 303
1 020 495
845 881
Liabilities
Customer deposits
857 013
828 894
676 918
Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss
20
0
184
Other financial liabilities
54 490
55 240
46 203
Current tax liability
47
0
167
Deferred tax liability
106
187
89
Other liabilities
4 089
3 680
3 173
Subordinated debt securities
30 581
30 570
37 041
Total liabilities
946 346
918 571
763 775
Equity
Share capital
1 026
1 026
997
Share premium
31 855
31 855
30 436
Statutory reserve
100
100
100
Other reserves
1 529
1 421
1 773
Retained earnings
69 447
67 522
48 800
Total equity
103 957
101 924
82 106
Total liabilities and equity
1 050 303
1 020 495
845 881
Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking licence that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, Inbank has 872,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.
Additional information:
Merit Arva
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550
