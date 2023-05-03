U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 2023

Inbank
·5 min read
Inbank
Inbank

In Q1 2023 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 1.9 million euros decreasing 37% year-on-year. The return on equity was 7.3%.

  • Inbank’s loan and subscription portfolio increased by 26% compared to Q1 2022 reaching 856 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 27% and reached 857 million euros by the end of Q1. At the end of Q1 2023, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.05 billion euros.

  • Gross merchandise value (GMV) during the first quarter was 155 million euros, which is 14% more than a year ago. GMV through our merchant solutions grew by 15% reaching 68 million. The strongest growth was recorded by our car finance business, where GMV grew 65% to 32 million euros. Subscriptio solutions also showed strong annual growth of 29%, reaching 13 million euros, while direct lending GMV grew 20% and reached 21 million. Because of higher interest rates and regulatory changes in Poland, green finance sales decreased by 31% to 20 million euros.

  • By the end of Q1, the number of active contracts reached 872,000 and active partners exceeded 5,400.


Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

‘Despite high inflation and higher interest rates, consumer spending and credit behaviour have remained surprisingly strong. In the first quarter of 2023 Inbank reported all-time high sales results and the best-ever quarterly income.

While higher interest rates have put pressure on our performance and profitability, Inbank has been winning in the marketplace. Despite a more challenging pricing environment our partners and customers have chosen to trust Inbank and even though we have been pickier about the business we are doing, we continue to grow at high speed.

We are likely to face some economic headwinds during the rest of 2023 of which we are mindful. However, we also know that our business model is resilient and we continue to invest in growing our embedded finance platform and international presence.

At the same time, we continue to see good opportunities for Inbank to grow in our current markets and beyond. To support our ambitions, Inbank’s shareholder meeting elected Erkki Raasuke as a Supervisory Board member and chair of its Audit Committee in March. With nearly 30 years of banking experience, he has held executive positions in several financial institutions such as Swedbank, LHV and Luminor in the Baltics. He will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to Inbank Supervisory Board.’


Key financial indicators as of 31.03.2023 and for Q1

Total assets EUR 1.05 billion
Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 856.3 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 857.0 million
Total equity EUR 104.0 million
Net profit EUR 1.9 million
Return on equity 7.3%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

 

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

3 months 2023

3 months 2022

Interest income based on EIR

20 604

13 821

20 604

13 821

Interest expense

-9 379

-2 947

-9 379

-2 947

Net interest income

11 225

10 874

11 225

10 874

 

 

 

 

 

Fee and commission income

1 123

705

1 123

705

Fee and commission expenses

-1 039

-802

-1 039

-802

Net fee and commission income/expenses

84

-97

84

-97

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value

-57

-184

-57

-184

Foreign exchange rate losses

83

-27

83

-27

Net losses from financial items

26

-211

26

-211

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating income

8 247

5 897

8 247

5 897

Other operating expenses

-6 091

-4 112

-6 091

-4 112

Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses

13 491

12 351

13 491

12 351

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel expenses

-4 037

-3 272

-4 037

-3 272

Marketing expenses

-798

-563

-798

-563

Administrative expenses

-2 407

-1 788

-2 407

-1 788

Depreciations, amortisation

-1 394

-1 009

-1 394

-1 009

Total operating expenses

-8 636

-6 632

-8 636

-6 632

 

 

 

 

 

Profit before profit from associates and impairment
losses on loans

4 855

5 719

4 855

5 719

 

 

 

 

 

Share of profit from associates

33

-58

33

-58

Impairment losses on loans and advances

-3 129

-2 573

-3 129

-2 573

Profit before income tax

1 759

3 088

1 759

3 088

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax

92

-147

92

-147

Profit for the period

1 851

2 941

1 851

2 941

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

 

 

 

Currency translation differences

-45

96

-45

96

Total comprehensive income for the period

1 806

3 037

1 806

3 037


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

 

 

31.03.2023

31.12.2022

31.03.2022

Assets

 

 

 

Due from central banks

107 717

126 990

89 709

Due from credit institutions

5 834

18 345

17 565

Investments in debt securities

23 052

8 415

8 425

Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

0

37

0

Loans and advances

794 569

755 100

639 653

Investments in associates

1 098

1 065

716

Assets classified as held for sale

0

0

4 203

Other financial assets

2 512

3 387

3 207

Tangible assets

54 017

48 533

25 982

Right of use assets

22 961

23 247

25 943

Intangible assets

27 270

26 249

23 224

Other assets

7 792

5 961

4 653

Deferred tax assets

3 481

3 166

2 601

Total assets

1 050 303

1 020 495

845 881

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Customer deposits

857 013

828 894

676 918

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss

20

0

184

Other financial liabilities

54 490

55 240

46 203

Current tax liability

47

0

167

Deferred tax liability

106

187

89

Other liabilities

4 089

3 680

3 173

Subordinated debt securities

30 581

30 570

37 041

Total liabilities

946 346

918 571

763 775

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Share capital

1 026

1 026

997

Share premium

31 855

31 855

30 436

Statutory reserve

100

100

100

Other reserves

1 529

1 421

1 773

Retained earnings

69 447

67 522

48 800

Total equity

103 957

101 924

82 106

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

1 050 303

1 020 495

845 881

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking licence that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, Inbank has 872,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
Merit Arva
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550

