Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2021
In Q4 2021 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.9 million euros and the 2021 annual profit reached 11.0 million euros. The annual profit grew by 86% and return on equity was 15.6%.
Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 50% annually reaching 605 million euros. At the same time, the deposit portfolio grew 58%, reaching 618 million euros at year-end.
Total sales for Q4 was 141 million euros showing an increase of 58% compared to Q4 of the previous year. Growth was driven by the Polish business unit that has increased its sales by 119% and contributed 67 million euros to total sales.
Annual total sales for 2021 was 498 million euros showing an increase of 66% compared to 2020. Growth was driven by sales finance, which amounted to almost 359 million euros or 74% more than a year earlier. Of the markets, Poland grew the fastest as expected, with sales volumes increasing 150% to 230 million euros.
The Q4 net profit increased by 71% to 2.9 million euros compared to 1.7 million euros reported in Q4 2020. The annual net profit for 2021 was 11 million euros, which is 86% more than in 2020.
By the end of 2021, Inbank had 804,000 active contracts and more than 4600 active partners.
Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:
‘In the fourth quarter, we successfully continued our partner-based sales strategy and once again broke previous sales records. Strong sales growth shows that consumer confidence continues to grow and financing volumes are exceeding pre-Covid levels.
Inbank made its largest ever profit of 11 million euros in 2021, which is nearly twice more than the previous year. We have found a new equilibrium with our business model and will enter 2022 with somewhat lower margins and better risk profile, while continuing our rapid growth.
Overall, we are very happy with 2021 results. In another difficult year, Inbank managed to grow its business by more than half. We put our foot firmly down in the Polish market and decided to expand into the Czech market. We continued to invest in both technology and new ventures. We improved profitability, strengthened our capital base and expanded our international organisation to 290 people in five countries.’
Key financial indicators 31.12.2021
Total assets EUR 787.0 million
Loan portfolio EUR 604.8 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 617.9 million
Total equity EUR 79.0 million
Net profit EUR 11.0 million
Return on equity 15.6%
Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
12 months 2021
12 months 2020
Interest income based on EIR
13 179
11 061
48 038
43 035
Interest expense
-2 598
-1 945
-9 590
-7 855
Net interest income
10 581
9 116
38 448
35 180
Fee income
661
551
2 200
1 362
Fee expense
-810
-915
-3 117
-2 463
Net fee and commission income
-149
-364
-917
-1 101
Other operating income
5 786
299
19 347
768
Other operating expense
-3 839
0
-13 833
0
Total net interest, fee and other income
12 379
9 051
43 045
34 847
Personnel expenses
-3 093
-2 199
-11 623
-9 207
Marketing expenses
-1 003
-556
-2 829
-1 557
Administrative expenses
-2 318
-1 162
-6 627
-4 223
Depreciations, amortisation
-939
-707
-3 360
-2 334
Total operating expenses
-7 353
-4 624
-24 439
-17 321
Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans
5 026
4 427
18 606
17 526
Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates
72
121
335
789
Impairment losses on loans and advances
-1 671
-2 317
-6 668
-11 546
Profit before income tax
3 427
2 231
12 273
6 769
Income tax
-490
-517
-1 310
-867
Profit for the period
2 937
1 714
10 963
5 902
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
0
0
0
0
Currency translation differences
42
-24
-59
-219
Total comprehensive income for the period
2 979
1 690
10 904
5 683
Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Assets
Due from central banks
77 453
27 445
Due from credit institutions
17 870
19 784
Investments in debt securities
7 684
13 618
Loans and advances
604 848
402 212
Investments in associates
774
4 026
Tangible assets
19 147
833
Right of use asset
25 231
1 157
Intangible assets
22 423
16 139
Other financial assets
1 972
1 350
Other assets
2 948
1 297
Deferred tax asset
2 401
2 170
Assets held for sale
4 203
0
Total assets
786 954
490 031
Liabilities
Customer deposits
617 857
391 341
Other financial liabilities
49 188
12 218
Current tax liability
284
864
Deferred tax liability
125
0
Other liabilities
3 296
2 810
Debt securities issued
0
4 010
Subordinated debt securities
37 187
17 563
Total liabilities
707 937
428 806
Equity
Share capital
997
961
Share premium
30 436
23 865
Statutory reserve capital
96
90
Other reserves
1 625
1 438
Retained earnings
45 863
34 871
Total equity
79 017
61 225
Total liabilities and equity
786 954
490 031
Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,600 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.
