Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2021

Inbank
·5 min read
Inbank
Inbank

In Q4 2021 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.9 million euros and the 2021 annual profit reached 11.0 million euros. The annual profit grew by 86% and return on equity was 15.6%.

  • Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 50% annually reaching 605 million euros. At the same time, the deposit portfolio grew 58%, reaching 618 million euros at year-end.

  • Total sales for Q4 was 141 million euros showing an increase of 58% compared to Q4 of the previous year. Growth was driven by the Polish business unit that has increased its sales by 119% and contributed 67 million euros to total sales.

  • Annual total sales for 2021 was 498 million euros showing an increase of 66% compared to 2020. Growth was driven by sales finance, which amounted to almost 359 million euros or 74% more than a year earlier. Of the markets, Poland grew the fastest as expected, with sales volumes increasing 150% to 230 million euros.

  • The Q4 net profit increased by 71% to 2.9 million euros compared to 1.7 million euros reported in Q4 2020. The annual net profit for 2021 was 11 million euros, which is 86% more than in 2020.

  • By the end of 2021, Inbank had 804,000 active contracts and more than 4600 active partners.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

‘In the fourth quarter, we successfully continued our partner-based sales strategy and once again broke previous sales records. Strong sales growth shows that consumer confidence continues to grow and financing volumes are exceeding pre-Covid levels.

Inbank made its largest ever profit of 11 million euros in 2021, which is nearly twice more than the previous year. We have found a new equilibrium with our business model and will enter 2022 with somewhat lower margins and better risk profile, while continuing our rapid growth.

Overall, we are very happy with 2021 results. In another difficult year, Inbank managed to grow its business by more than half. We put our foot firmly down in the Polish market and decided to expand into the Czech market. We continued to invest in both technology and new ventures. We improved profitability, strengthened our capital base and expanded our international organisation to 290 people in five countries.’

Key financial indicators 31.12.2021

Total assets EUR 787.0 million
Loan portfolio EUR 604.8 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 617.9 million
Total equity EUR 79.0 million
Net profit EUR 11.0 million
Return on equity 15.6%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

12 months 2021

12 months 2020

Interest income based on EIR

13 179

11 061

48 038

43 035

Interest expense

-2 598

-1 945

-9 590

-7 855

Net interest income

10 581

9 116

38 448

35 180

Fee income

661

551

2 200

1 362

Fee expense

-810

-915

-3 117

-2 463

Net fee and commission income

-149

-364

-917

-1 101

Other operating income

5 786

299

19 347

768

Other operating expense

-3 839

0

-13 833

0

Total net interest, fee and other income

12 379

9 051

43 045

34 847

Personnel expenses

-3 093

-2 199

-11 623

-9 207

Marketing expenses

-1 003

-556

-2 829

-1 557

Administrative expenses

-2 318

-1 162

-6 627

-4 223

Depreciations, amortisation

-939

-707

-3 360

-2 334

Total operating expenses

-7 353

-4 624

-24 439

-17 321

Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans

5 026

4 427

18 606

17 526

Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates

72

121

335

789

Impairment losses on loans and advances

-1 671

-2 317

-6 668

-11 546

Profit before income tax

3 427

2 231

12 273

6 769

Income tax

-490

-517

-1 310

-867

Profit for the period

2 937

1 714

10 963

5 902

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

0

0

0

0

Currency translation differences

42

-24

-59

-219

Total comprehensive income for the period

2 979

1 690

10 904

5 683


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Assets

Due from central banks

77 453

27 445

Due from credit institutions

17 870

19 784

Investments in debt securities

7 684

13 618

Loans and advances

604 848

402 212

Investments in associates

774

4 026

Tangible assets

19 147

833

Right of use asset

25 231

1 157

Intangible assets

22 423

16 139

Other financial assets

1 972

1 350

Other assets

2 948

1 297

Deferred tax asset

2 401

2 170

Assets held for sale

4 203

0

Total assets

786 954

490 031

Liabilities

Customer deposits

617 857

391 341

Other financial liabilities

49 188

12 218

Current tax liability

284

864

Deferred tax liability

125

0

Other liabilities

3 296

2 810

Debt securities issued

0

4 010

Subordinated debt securities

37 187

17 563

Total liabilities

707 937

428 806

Equity

Share capital

997

961

Share premium

30 436

23 865

Statutory reserve capital

96

90

Other reserves

1 625

1 438

Retained earnings

45 863

34 871

Total equity

79 017

61 225

Total liabilities and equity

786 954

490 031


Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,600 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Corporate Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550

Attachment


