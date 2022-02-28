Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2021

Inbank

In Q4 2021 Inbank earned a net profit of 2.9 million euros and the 2021 annual profit reached 11.0 million euros. The annual profit grew by 86% and return on equity was 15.6%.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 50% annually reaching 605 million euros. At the same time, the deposit portfolio grew 58%, reaching 618 million euros at year-end.

Total sales for Q4 was 141 million euros showing an increase of 58% compared to Q4 of the previous year. Growth was driven by the Polish business unit that has increased its sales by 119% and contributed 67 million euros to total sales.

Annual total sales for 2021 was 498 million euros showing an increase of 66% compared to 2020. Growth was driven by sales finance, which amounted to almost 359 million euros or 74% more than a year earlier. Of the markets, Poland grew the fastest as expected, with sales volumes increasing 150% to 230 million euros.

The Q4 net profit increased by 71% to 2.9 million euros compared to 1.7 million euros reported in Q4 2020. The annual net profit for 2021 was 11 million euros, which is 86% more than in 2020.

By the end of 2021, Inbank had 804,000 active contracts and more than 4600 active partners.

‘In the fourth quarter, we successfully continued our partner-based sales strategy and once again broke previous sales records. Strong sales growth shows that consumer confidence continues to grow and financing volumes are exceeding pre-Covid levels.

Inbank made its largest ever profit of 11 million euros in 2021, which is nearly twice more than the previous year. We have found a new equilibrium with our business model and will enter 2022 with somewhat lower margins and better risk profile, while continuing our rapid growth.

Overall, we are very happy with 2021 results. In another difficult year, Inbank managed to grow its business by more than half. We put our foot firmly down in the Polish market and decided to expand into the Czech market. We continued to invest in both technology and new ventures. We improved profitability, strengthened our capital base and expanded our international organisation to 290 people in five countries.’

Key financial indicators 31.12.2021



Total assets EUR 787.0 million

Loan portfolio EUR 604.8 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 617.9 million

Total equity EUR 79.0 million

Net profit EUR 11.0 million

Return on equity 15.6%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 12 months 2021 12 months 2020 Interest income based on EIR 13 179 11 061 48 038 43 035 Interest expense -2 598 -1 945 -9 590 -7 855 Net interest income 10 581 9 116 38 448 35 180 Fee income 661 551 2 200 1 362 Fee expense -810 -915 -3 117 -2 463 Net fee and commission income -149 -364 -917 -1 101 Other operating income 5 786 299 19 347 768 Other operating expense -3 839 0 -13 833 0 Total net interest, fee and other income 12 379 9 051 43 045 34 847 Personnel expenses -3 093 -2 199 -11 623 -9 207 Marketing expenses -1 003 -556 -2 829 -1 557 Administrative expenses -2 318 -1 162 -6 627 -4 223 Depreciations, amortisation -939 -707 -3 360 -2 334 Total operating expenses -7 353 -4 624 -24 439 -17 321 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 5 026 4 427 18 606 17 526 Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates 72 121 335 789 Impairment losses on loans and advances -1 671 -2 317 -6 668 -11 546 Profit before income tax 3 427 2 231 12 273 6 769 Income tax -490 -517 -1 310 -867 Profit for the period 2 937 1 714 10 963 5 902 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 0 0 0 0 Currency translation differences 42 -24 -59 -219 Total comprehensive income for the period 2 979 1 690 10 904 5 683





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Assets Due from central banks 77 453 27 445 Due from credit institutions 17 870 19 784 Investments in debt securities 7 684 13 618 Loans and advances 604 848 402 212 Investments in associates 774 4 026 Tangible assets 19 147 833 Right of use asset 25 231 1 157 Intangible assets 22 423 16 139 Other financial assets 1 972 1 350 Other assets 2 948 1 297 Deferred tax asset 2 401 2 170 Assets held for sale 4 203 0 Total assets 786 954 490 031 Liabilities Customer deposits 617 857 391 341 Other financial liabilities 49 188 12 218 Current tax liability 284 864 Deferred tax liability 125 0 Other liabilities 3 296 2 810 Debt securities issued 0 4 010 Subordinated debt securities 37 187 17 563 Total liabilities 707 937 428 806 Equity Share capital 997 961 Share premium 30 436 23 865 Statutory reserve capital 96 90 Other reserves 1 625 1 438 Retained earnings 45 863 34 871 Total equity 79 017 61 225 Total liabilities and equity 786 954 490 031





Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,600 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Corporate Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550

