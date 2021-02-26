Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2020
In Q4 2020 Inbank earned a net profit of 1.7 million euros and the 2020 annual profit reached 5.9 million euros. The annual return on equity was 10.8%.
Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 19% compared to Q4 2019 reaching 402 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 4%, reaching 391 million euros at year-end.
Total sales for Q4 was 89 million euros showing an increase of 12% compared to Q4 of the previous year. Growth was driven by the Polish business unit that has increased its sales by 110% and contributed 30,7 million euros to total sales. In all markets, the sales finance business grew by 44% year-on-year to 206 million euros, amounting to 74% of total sales. Personal loans decreased by 54% to 8.5 million euros, while car financing decreased in sales volume by 6% to 14.6 million euros.
Provisions for loan losses increased by 92% year-on-year to 2.3 million euros.
The Q4 net profit decreased by 50% to 1.7 million euros compared to Q4 2019, when Inbank reported a net profit of 3.4 million euros. The annual net profit for 2020 was 5.9 million euros, which is 41% less than the previous year.
By the end of Q4, the number of active contracts reached 690,000 growing 25% year on year.
Jan Andresoo, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:
“The end of the year was eventful. Despite the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Inbank continued to invest in product development and innovation.
In October, we launched the new generation app and credit card Inpay, which is the first in Estonia to give customers cashback on their purchases. At the end of the year, we also decided to acquire 53% of the full-service car rental company Mobire. Looking at the strong growth of the subscription-based business model globally, the acquisition of a holding in Mobire is a major step forward in strengthening our position in the Baltic car financing market and an opportunity to enter a rapidly growing innovative business model.
To support future growth, we raised 8 million euros of new capital through a share issue in November. By the end of 2020, Inbank’s equity amounted to 61.2 million euros and our capital adequacy was at its highest level for the past two years amounting to 18.6%.
In light of the global health crisis, we can be satisfied with a net profit of 5.9 million euros in 2020. It can be said that the impact of the pandemic and the restrictions on our business was also significantly smaller than expected. We remain a profitable and growing company, and despite the difficult times, we have continued to invest in new products and our people. It also became even clearer to us that the impact of digital solutions on companies' business models is becoming increasingly important. Inbank invests in the right trends and moves into a new year with positive expectations after a difficult year. ”
Key financial indicators 31.12.2020
Total assets EUR 490.0 million
Loan portfolio EUR 402.2 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 391.3 million
Total equity EUR 61.2 million
Net profit EUR 5.9 million
Return on equity 10.8%
Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
Q4
Q4
12 months
12 months
Interest income based on EIR
11 061
10 577
43 035
37 560
Interest expense
-1 945
-1 909
-7 855
-6 380
Net interest income
9 116
8 668
35 180
31 180
Fee income
551
278
1 362
965
Fee expense
-915
-481
-2 463
-1 742
Net fee and commission income
-364
-203
-1 101
-777
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value
0
204
0
743
Other operating income
299
307
768
885
Total net interest, fee and other income
9 051
8 976
34 847
32 031
Personnel expenses
-2 199
-2 128
-9 207
-8 026
Marketing expenses
-556
-896
-1 557
-2 583
Administrative expenses
-1 162
-1 345
-4 223
-4 084
Depreciations, amortisation
-707
-389
-2 334
-1 301
Total operating expenses
-4 624
-4 758
-17 321
-15 994
Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans
4 427
4 218
17 526
16 037
Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates
121
720
789
720
Impairment losses on loans and advances
-2 317
-1 204
-11 546
-6 049
Profit before income tax
2 231
3 734
6 769
10 708
Income tax
-517
-290
-867
-698
Profit for the period
1 714
3 444
5 902
10 010
incl. shareholders of parent company
1 714
3 444
5 902
10 010
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
-24
-135
-219
-53
Total comprehensive income for the period
1 690
3 309
5 683
9 957
incl. shareholders of parent company
1 690
3 309
5 683
9 957
Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
31/12/2020
31/12/2019
Assets
Due from central banks
27 445
83 080
Due from credit institutions
19 784
20 655
Investments in debt securities
13 618
0
Loans and advances
402 212
338 157
Investments in associates
4 026
3 276
Tangible assets
833
840
Right of use asset
1 157
773
Intangible assets
16 139
11 721
Other financial assets
165
1 692
Other assets
2 482
588
Deferred tax asset
2 170
1 985
Total assets
490 031
462 767
Liabilities
Customer deposits
391 341
377 518
Other financial liabilities
12 218
13 545
Current Income tax liability
864
269
Other liabilities
2 810
2 568
Debt securities issued
4 010
4 010
Subordinated debt securities
17 563
17 537
Total liabilities
428 806
415 447
Equity
Share capital
961
903
Share premium
23 865
15 908
Statutory reserve capital
90
88
Other reserves
1 438
1 463
Retained earnings
34 871
28 958
Total equity
61 225
47 320
Total liabilities and equity
490 031
462 767
Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 3,800 active partners and 690,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.
Additional information:
Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Corporate Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550
