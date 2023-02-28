U.S. markets open in 7 hours 48 minutes

Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2022

Inbank
·6 min read
Inbank
Inbank

In Q4 2022 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 2.1 million euros, decreasing 27% year-on-year. The net profit for the full year of 2022 was 21.1 million euros increasing 92% year-on-year. The return on equity in Q4 was 8.4% and for the full year 23.3%.

  • Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 25% compared to Q4 2021 reaching 755 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 34% and reached 829 million euros by the end of Q4. At the end of 2022, Inbank’s total assets exceeded 1 billion euros.

  • Total sales for Q4 were 135 million euros, decreasing 4% year-on-year. In terms of product segments, sales finance decreased 16% year-on-year to 87.2 million euros, amounting to 64% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 34.8% to nearly 21.3 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 27.8% to 26.9 million euros.

  • Annual total sales for 2022 was 535 million euros showing an increase of 7.5% compared to 2021. Together with car subscription subsidiary Mobire, the sales volumes reached 577 million euros and grew 10% year-on-year. Growth was driven by sales finance, which contributed almost 337 million euros.

  • By the end of Q4, the number of active contracts reached 865,000 and active partners exceeded 5,400.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“While Inbank closes a strong 2022 with another solid quarter, we continue to navigate extraordinary circumstances. It’s been almost a year since Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Increasing inflationary pressures have resulted in sharp interest rises, first in Poland and then in the Eurozone. Rising rates have had an increasing impact on Inbank’s performance during the last few quarters.

Despite high inflation and decreasing consumer confidence, our credit portfolio has remained resilient. Our impairment losses increased compared to the record low in 2021 by 68% to 11.2 million euros. However, the impairment loss to the average credit portfolio remained at the 1.6% level. In Q4, Inbank’s impairment losses were 1.3%. This result is a testament to our strong credit underwriting capabilities.

In many respects, 2022 was an extraordinary year for Inbank. We made a record profit of 21.1 million euros, of which the 11.4 million euro extraordinary profit resulted from the sale of our 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus. For the first time, our total assets reached over 1 billion euros. We continued our international expansion by entering the Czech market. 

We believe that our long-term opportunity in embedded finance is substantial, and we will continue to invest in new products as well as in international expansion. Nevertheless, with a challenging interest rate environment and uncertain economic prospects in Europe for 2023, we will need to remain attentive to external forces while pursuing our profitable growth strategy.”

Key financial indicators as of 31.12.2022 and for Q4

Total assets EUR 1.02 billion
Loan portfolio EUR 755.1 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 828.9 million
Total equity EUR 101.9 million
Net profit EUR 2.1 million
Return on equity 8.4%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)*

 

 

 

 

 

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

12 months 2022

12 months 2021

Interest income based on EIR

19 436

13 179

65 392

48 038

Interest expense

-7 583

-2 598

-20 152

-9 590

Net interest income

11 853

10 581

45 240

38 448

 

 

 

 

 

Fee and commission income

1 092

661

3 560

2 200

Fee and commission expenses

-1 070

-810

-3 636

-3 117

Net fee and commission income/expenses

22

-149

-76

-917

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value

23

0

32

0

Foreign exchange rate losses

1

-25

-780

-23

Net losses from financial items

24

-25

-748

-23

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating income

8 103

5 786

28 621

19 347

Other operating expenses

-6 670

-4 073

-21 680

-14 251

Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses

13 332

12 120

51 357

42 604

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel expenses

-3 801

-3 093

-13 822

-11 623

Marketing expenses

-1 071

-1 003

-3 350

-2 829

Administrative expenses

-2 549

-2 059

-8 675

-6 186

Depreciations, amortisation

-1 186

-939

-4 472

-3 360

Total operating expenses

-8 607

-7 094

-30 319

-23 998

 

 

 

 

 

Profit before profit from associates and impairment
losses on loans

4 725

5 026

21 038

18 606

 

 

 

 

 

Share of profit from associates

-11

72

11 419

335

Impairment losses on loans and advances

-2 460

-1 671

-11 170

-6 668

Profit before income tax

2 254

3 427

21 287

12 273

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax

-120

-490

-196

-1 310

Profit for the period

2 134

2 937

21 091

10 963

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

Currency translation differences

-268

42

-2

-59

Total comprehensive income for the period

1 866

2 979

21 089

10 904


Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

 

 

 

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Assets

 

 

 

Due from central banks

126 990

77 453

27 445

Due from credit institutions

18 345

17 870

19 784

Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

37

0

0

Investments in debt securities

8 415

7 684

13 618

Loans and advances

755 100

604 848

402 212

Investments in associates

1 065

774

4 026

Assets classified as held for sale

0

4 203

0

Other financial assets

3 387

2 151

1 350

Tangible assets

48 533

19 147

833

Right of use assets

23 247

25 231

1 157

Intangible assets

26 249

22 423

16 139

Other assets

5 961

2 769

1 297

Deferred tax assets

3 166

2 401

2 170

Total assets

1 020 495

786 954

490 031

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Customer deposits

828 894

617 857

391 341

Other financial liabilities

55 240

49 188

12 218

Current tax liability

0

284

864

Deferred tax liability

187

125

0

Other liabilities

3 680

3 296

2 810

Debt securities issued

0

0

4 010

Subordinated debt securities

30 570

37 187

17 563

Total liabilities

918 571

707 937

428 806

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Share capital

1 026

997

961

Share premium

31 855

30 436

23 865

Statutory reserve

100

96

90

Other reserves

1 421

1 625

1 438

Retained earnings

67 522

45 863

34 871

Total equity

101 924

79 017

61 225

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

1 020 495

786 954

490 031


*To provide a better overview, an adjustment was made in the 31.12.2021 financial statements, which resulted in reclassification of the subsidiary's 100% buyout option expense which is now reflected in the same expense group as the subsidiary's other operating expenses. In addition, due to the growth of Polish and Czech business and foreign currency transactions, foreign exchange gains and losses were reclassified from administrative expenses and are reported under "Foreign exchange rate revaluation losses". The effect of the changes on the financial statements and the numerical indicators are presented in the table below:

In thousands of euros

31.12.2021

Reclassification

31.12.2021 restated

Q4 2021

Reclassification

Q4 2021 restated

12 months 2021

Reclassification

12 months 2021 restated

Foreign exchange rate losses

0

-23

-23

0

-25

-25

0

-23

-23

Other operating expense

-13 833

-418

-14 251

-3 839

-234

-4 073

-13 833

-418

-14 251

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Administrative expenses

-6 627

441

-6 186

-2 318

259

-2 059

-6 627

441

-6 186


Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czech Republic with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 5,400 active partners and 865,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:
Merit Arva
AS Inbank
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550

