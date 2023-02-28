Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2022

Inbank

In Q4 2022 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 2.1 million euros, decreasing 27% year-on-year. The net profit for the full year of 2022 was 21.1 million euros increasing 92% year-on-year. The return on equity in Q4 was 8.4% and for the full year 23.3%.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 25% compared to Q4 2021 reaching 755 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 34% and reached 829 million euros by the end of Q4. At the end of 2022, Inbank’s total assets exceeded 1 billion euros.

Total sales for Q4 were 135 million euros, decreasing 4% year-on-year. In terms of product segments, sales finance decreased 16% year-on-year to 87.2 million euros, amounting to 64% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 34.8% to nearly 21.3 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 27.8% to 26.9 million euros.

Annual total sales for 2022 was 535 million euros showing an increase of 7.5% compared to 2021. Together with car subscription subsidiary Mobire, the sales volumes reached 577 million euros and grew 10% year-on-year. Growth was driven by sales finance, which contributed almost 337 million euros.

By the end of Q4, the number of active contracts reached 865,000 and active partners exceeded 5,400.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:



“While Inbank closes a strong 2022 with another solid quarter, we continue to navigate extraordinary circumstances. It’s been almost a year since Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Increasing inflationary pressures have resulted in sharp interest rises, first in Poland and then in the Eurozone. Rising rates have had an increasing impact on Inbank’s performance during the last few quarters.

Despite high inflation and decreasing consumer confidence, our credit portfolio has remained resilient. Our impairment losses increased compared to the record low in 2021 by 68% to 11.2 million euros. However, the impairment loss to the average credit portfolio remained at the 1.6% level. In Q4, Inbank’s impairment losses were 1.3%. This result is a testament to our strong credit underwriting capabilities.



In many respects, 2022 was an extraordinary year for Inbank. We made a record profit of 21.1 million euros, of which the 11.4 million euro extraordinary profit resulted from the sale of our 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus. For the first time, our total assets reached over 1 billion euros. We continued our international expansion by entering the Czech market.



We believe that our long-term opportunity in embedded finance is substantial, and we will continue to invest in new products as well as in international expansion. Nevertheless, with a challenging interest rate environment and uncertain economic prospects in Europe for 2023, we will need to remain attentive to external forces while pursuing our profitable growth strategy.”

Key financial indicators as of 31.12.2022 and for Q4



Total assets EUR 1.02 billion

Loan portfolio EUR 755.1 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 828.9 million

Total equity EUR 101.9 million

Net profit EUR 2.1 million

Return on equity 8.4%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)* Q4 2022 Q4 2021 12 months 2022 12 months 2021 Interest income based on EIR 19 436 13 179 65 392 48 038 Interest expense -7 583 -2 598 -20 152 -9 590 Net interest income 11 853 10 581 45 240 38 448 Fee and commission income 1 092 661 3 560 2 200 Fee and commission expenses -1 070 -810 -3 636 -3 117 Net fee and commission income/expenses 22 -149 -76 -917 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value 23 0 32 0 Foreign exchange rate losses 1 -25 -780 -23 Net losses from financial items 24 -25 -748 -23 Other operating income 8 103 5 786 28 621 19 347 Other operating expenses -6 670 -4 073 -21 680 -14 251 Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses 13 332 12 120 51 357 42 604 Personnel expenses -3 801 -3 093 -13 822 -11 623 Marketing expenses -1 071 -1 003 -3 350 -2 829 Administrative expenses -2 549 -2 059 -8 675 -6 186 Depreciations, amortisation -1 186 -939 -4 472 -3 360 Total operating expenses -8 607 -7 094 -30 319 -23 998 Profit before profit from associates and impairment

losses on loans 4 725 5 026 21 038 18 606 Share of profit from associates -11 72 11 419 335 Impairment losses on loans and advances -2 460 -1 671 -11 170 -6 668 Profit before income tax 2 254 3 427 21 287 12 273 Income tax -120 -490 -196 -1 310 Profit for the period 2 134 2 937 21 091 10 963 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -268 42 -2 -59 Total comprehensive income for the period 1 866 2 979 21 089 10 904





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Assets Due from central banks 126 990 77 453 27 445 Due from credit institutions 18 345 17 870 19 784 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 37 0 0 Investments in debt securities 8 415 7 684 13 618 Loans and advances 755 100 604 848 402 212 Investments in associates 1 065 774 4 026 Assets classified as held for sale 0 4 203 0 Other financial assets 3 387 2 151 1 350 Tangible assets 48 533 19 147 833 Right of use assets 23 247 25 231 1 157 Intangible assets 26 249 22 423 16 139 Other assets 5 961 2 769 1 297 Deferred tax assets 3 166 2 401 2 170 Total assets 1 020 495 786 954 490 031 Liabilities Customer deposits 828 894 617 857 391 341 Other financial liabilities 55 240 49 188 12 218 Current tax liability 0 284 864 Deferred tax liability 187 125 0 Other liabilities 3 680 3 296 2 810 Debt securities issued 0 0 4 010 Subordinated debt securities 30 570 37 187 17 563 Total liabilities 918 571 707 937 428 806 Equity Share capital 1 026 997 961 Share premium 31 855 30 436 23 865 Statutory reserve 100 96 90 Other reserves 1 421 1 625 1 438 Retained earnings 67 522 45 863 34 871 Total equity 101 924 79 017 61 225 Total liabilities and equity 1 020 495 786 954 490 031





*To provide a better overview, an adjustment was made in the 31.12.2021 financial statements, which resulted in reclassification of the subsidiary's 100% buyout option expense which is now reflected in the same expense group as the subsidiary's other operating expenses. In addition, due to the growth of Polish and Czech business and foreign currency transactions, foreign exchange gains and losses were reclassified from administrative expenses and are reported under "Foreign exchange rate revaluation losses". The effect of the changes on the financial statements and the numerical indicators are presented in the table below:



In thousands of euros 31.12.2021 Reclassification 31.12.2021 restated Q4 2021 Reclassification Q4 2021 restated 12 months 2021 Reclassification 12 months 2021 restated Foreign exchange rate losses 0 -23 -23 0 -25 -25 0 -23 -23 Other operating expense -13 833 -418 -14 251 -3 839 -234 -4 073 -13 833 -418 -14 251 Administrative expenses -6 627 441 -6 186 -2 318 259 -2 059 -6 627 441 -6 186





Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czech Republic with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 5,400 active partners and 865,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

