Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2022
In Q4 2022 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 2.1 million euros, decreasing 27% year-on-year. The net profit for the full year of 2022 was 21.1 million euros increasing 92% year-on-year. The return on equity in Q4 was 8.4% and for the full year 23.3%.
Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 25% compared to Q4 2021 reaching 755 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 34% and reached 829 million euros by the end of Q4. At the end of 2022, Inbank’s total assets exceeded 1 billion euros.
Total sales for Q4 were 135 million euros, decreasing 4% year-on-year. In terms of product segments, sales finance decreased 16% year-on-year to 87.2 million euros, amounting to 64% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 34.8% to nearly 21.3 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 27.8% to 26.9 million euros.
Annual total sales for 2022 was 535 million euros showing an increase of 7.5% compared to 2021. Together with car subscription subsidiary Mobire, the sales volumes reached 577 million euros and grew 10% year-on-year. Growth was driven by sales finance, which contributed almost 337 million euros.
By the end of Q4, the number of active contracts reached 865,000 and active partners exceeded 5,400.
Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:
“While Inbank closes a strong 2022 with another solid quarter, we continue to navigate extraordinary circumstances. It’s been almost a year since Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Increasing inflationary pressures have resulted in sharp interest rises, first in Poland and then in the Eurozone. Rising rates have had an increasing impact on Inbank’s performance during the last few quarters.
Despite high inflation and decreasing consumer confidence, our credit portfolio has remained resilient. Our impairment losses increased compared to the record low in 2021 by 68% to 11.2 million euros. However, the impairment loss to the average credit portfolio remained at the 1.6% level. In Q4, Inbank’s impairment losses were 1.3%. This result is a testament to our strong credit underwriting capabilities.
In many respects, 2022 was an extraordinary year for Inbank. We made a record profit of 21.1 million euros, of which the 11.4 million euro extraordinary profit resulted from the sale of our 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus. For the first time, our total assets reached over 1 billion euros. We continued our international expansion by entering the Czech market.
We believe that our long-term opportunity in embedded finance is substantial, and we will continue to invest in new products as well as in international expansion. Nevertheless, with a challenging interest rate environment and uncertain economic prospects in Europe for 2023, we will need to remain attentive to external forces while pursuing our profitable growth strategy.”
Key financial indicators as of 31.12.2022 and for Q4
Total assets EUR 1.02 billion
Loan portfolio EUR 755.1 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 828.9 million
Total equity EUR 101.9 million
Net profit EUR 2.1 million
Return on equity 8.4%
Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)*
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
12 months 2022
12 months 2021
Interest income based on EIR
19 436
13 179
65 392
48 038
Interest expense
-7 583
-2 598
-20 152
-9 590
Net interest income
11 853
10 581
45 240
38 448
Fee and commission income
1 092
661
3 560
2 200
Fee and commission expenses
-1 070
-810
-3 636
-3 117
Net fee and commission income/expenses
22
-149
-76
-917
Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value
23
0
32
0
Foreign exchange rate losses
1
-25
-780
-23
Net losses from financial items
24
-25
-748
-23
Other operating income
8 103
5 786
28 621
19 347
Other operating expenses
-6 670
-4 073
-21 680
-14 251
Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses
13 332
12 120
51 357
42 604
Personnel expenses
-3 801
-3 093
-13 822
-11 623
Marketing expenses
-1 071
-1 003
-3 350
-2 829
Administrative expenses
-2 549
-2 059
-8 675
-6 186
Depreciations, amortisation
-1 186
-939
-4 472
-3 360
Total operating expenses
-8 607
-7 094
-30 319
-23 998
Profit before profit from associates and impairment
4 725
5 026
21 038
18 606
Share of profit from associates
-11
72
11 419
335
Impairment losses on loans and advances
-2 460
-1 671
-11 170
-6 668
Profit before income tax
2 254
3 427
21 287
12 273
Income tax
-120
-490
-196
-1 310
Profit for the period
2 134
2 937
21 091
10 963
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
-268
42
-2
-59
Total comprehensive income for the period
1 866
2 979
21 089
10 904
Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Assets
Due from central banks
126 990
77 453
27 445
Due from credit institutions
18 345
17 870
19 784
Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
37
0
0
Investments in debt securities
8 415
7 684
13 618
Loans and advances
755 100
604 848
402 212
Investments in associates
1 065
774
4 026
Assets classified as held for sale
0
4 203
0
Other financial assets
3 387
2 151
1 350
Tangible assets
48 533
19 147
833
Right of use assets
23 247
25 231
1 157
Intangible assets
26 249
22 423
16 139
Other assets
5 961
2 769
1 297
Deferred tax assets
3 166
2 401
2 170
Total assets
1 020 495
786 954
490 031
Liabilities
Customer deposits
828 894
617 857
391 341
Other financial liabilities
55 240
49 188
12 218
Current tax liability
0
284
864
Deferred tax liability
187
125
0
Other liabilities
3 680
3 296
2 810
Debt securities issued
0
0
4 010
Subordinated debt securities
30 570
37 187
17 563
Total liabilities
918 571
707 937
428 806
Equity
Share capital
1 026
997
961
Share premium
31 855
30 436
23 865
Statutory reserve
100
96
90
Other reserves
1 421
1 625
1 438
Retained earnings
67 522
45 863
34 871
Total equity
101 924
79 017
61 225
Total liabilities and equity
1 020 495
786 954
490 031
*To provide a better overview, an adjustment was made in the 31.12.2021 financial statements, which resulted in reclassification of the subsidiary's 100% buyout option expense which is now reflected in the same expense group as the subsidiary's other operating expenses. In addition, due to the growth of Polish and Czech business and foreign currency transactions, foreign exchange gains and losses were reclassified from administrative expenses and are reported under "Foreign exchange rate revaluation losses". The effect of the changes on the financial statements and the numerical indicators are presented in the table below:
In thousands of euros
31.12.2021
Reclassification
31.12.2021 restated
Q4 2021
Reclassification
Q4 2021 restated
12 months 2021
Reclassification
12 months 2021 restated
Foreign exchange rate losses
0
-23
-23
0
-25
-25
0
-23
-23
Other operating expense
-13 833
-418
-14 251
-3 839
-234
-4 073
-13 833
-418
-14 251
Administrative expenses
-6 627
441
-6 186
-2 318
259
-2 059
-6 627
441
-6 186
Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czech Republic with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 5,400 active partners and 865,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.
Additional information:
Merit Arva
AS Inbank
Head of Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550
Attachment