U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.38
    +1.95 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    +0.22 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2105
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6800
    +0.5050 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,704.00
    +618.71 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.10
    +6.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Inbound Support Sourcing and Procurement Market Prices Will Increase by 3%-5% During the Forecast Period | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Inbound Support industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 156.1 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

Inbound Support Market
Inbound Support Market

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

Download the Sample Report Now!

Key Inbound Support Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 156.1 Billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48%

  3. Top Pricing Models: Hourly pricing model and Volume-based pricing model

  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  5. Supplier Selection Scope: Multi-channel support, Technological infrastructure, Types of services provided, and Multilingual support

  6. Top Suppliers: Alorica, Atento, and CMS Computers.

Know More About This Market: Request for a Free Sample Report Now!

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Inbound Support market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Inbound Support pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Unit-based pricing, and Bundled pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers,
www.spendedge.com/report/inbound-support--procurement-market-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Inbound Support TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inbound-support-sourcing-and-procurement-market-prices-will-increase-by-3-5-during-the-forecast-period--spendedge-301579789.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Russia's Crude Oil Shipments to Crucial Asian Markets Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports in the seven days to July 1 rebounded from the previous week’s plunge, but shipments to Asia are slipping, even as flows are diverted to the country’s Black Sea terminal to cut the voyage distance to India.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Wor

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutIran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in ChinaChina has become an importan

  • Musk forced to halt Tesla assembly line in struggling Berlin plant for 2 weeks over production problems

    Tesla's new factory near Berlin will reportedly have to be shutdown for two weeks as the company undertakes improvements that should boost output.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Big Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

    Insiders bought up shares of Plains All American Pipeline and ReneSola, respectively levered to crude oil and solar power. Both have better prospects due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • Oil Gains as Traders Grapple With Tight Supplies, Softer Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as investors weighed solid physical market signals against concerns that a global slowdown will erode demand.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutIran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in ChinaWest Texas Intermediate futures rose abov

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • Chip Boom Loses Steam on Slowing PC Sales, Crypto Rout

    Intel and Nvidia are among the semiconductor makers warning of rockier times ahead after two years of surging demand across their product lineups, pointing to a chillier consumer climate.

  • Europe’s Gas Emergency Tops Formidable Risk-List For Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities opened Monday on steadier footing after last week’s turmoil, but investors face a daunting slate of immediate risks -- from a European gas crisis to fresh Covid-19 flare-ups in China and fears of a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-

  • Surging Fuel Costs Are Causing Demand Destruction, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- The global surge in the cost of fuel is starting to weigh on demand, according to the world’s biggest independent oil trader.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesConsumers are being hit by the run-

  • Oil swings as fuel prices cling to record highs

    Crude fell sharply in volatile trading as UK fuel prices remain high at forecourts despite falling wholesale costs.

  • Total Global Recoverable Oil Reserves Are Falling At An Alarming Rate

    New research from Rystad Energy shows a sizeable drop in global recoverable oil reserves in 2022, a situation that could have serious consequences for energy security

  • No guarantees Swiss will always have enough gas, minister says

    Swiss businesses would be first to have energy rationed in the event of supply shortages, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the SonntagsZeitung, warning that the government cannot guarantee there will always be enough gas to go around. Landlocked Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also affect Switzerland. Switzerland has relatively low demand for gas, which covers around 15% of total energy consumption.

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) and a pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. Each can be used by savvy investors to save for their retirement and can capitalize on contributions or benefits from their employer. The most significant difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan, and a pension is a defined-benefit plan.

  • Alibaba forms new data intelligence services subsidiary to deepen e-commerce giant's pivot into enterprise market

    Alibaba Group Holding has created a new subsidiary called Lingyang Intelligent Service Co to help companies in their digital transformation, a move that deepens the Chinese e-commerce giant's pivot to the enterprise market. The new business unit, which pulls together existing digital capabilities within the Hangzhou-based firm, represents "an important step for Alibaba after thoughtful consideration", company chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong said in a statement on June 29. The new

  • Here's how to recession-proof your 401(k)

    This year has been an angst-filled one for retirement savers.