INBOX Beverage, The Container Brewery Leader Announces First Craft Beer Launch

Hazy IPA, "Birdy™" to be distributed in Asheville, NC beginning August 1st

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / All, Inbox Beverage™ is excited to announce our first craft beer, Birdy™, our Flagship Hazy IPA, for distribution in local bars & restaurants beginning August 1st! Currently Inbox Beverage™ has 10 high volume accounts in Asheville, NC set to carry Birdy™ on draught. CEO and Head Brewer Max Fann said, "It's a huge milestone for Inbox Beverage™ to produce our first beer and to get Birdy™ into the hands of our Asheville community. We've been perfecting this beer for a long time now, and I'm thankful to our Asheville friends for allowing us to brew in Asheville and get our beer into people's pint glasses locally. Birdy™ is a fun, easy-drinking beer with vibrant orange & citrus notes; a delicious brand for the summer months! Stay tuned for more exciting news!"

In Box Beverage Inc, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

About INBOX BEVERAGE Inc.™

"Inbox Beverage™ is disrupting the craft brewing and spirit industry with a progressive advancement in facility creations. Inbox Beverage™ fabricates shipping containers into microbreweries, distilleries, and more. We capitalize on a lower cost solution that allows for production in half the time, and at half the cost.

We strive to improve the quality of life and build value for our customers, employees and shareholders by fostering a unique and distinct beverage culture." Inbox Beverage™ will look to increase production as we gain more accounts in Asheville, North Carolina, then nationally, and internationally.

