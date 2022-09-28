Inbox Health Names Dan Simenc Chief Revenue Officer to Support Accelerated Growth

Simenc joins the innovator in patient-first billing, bringing over 20 years' experience in patient engagement, healthcare revenue and technology

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbox Health, the industry's leading solution for patient-first billing, payments and support, today announced the appointment of Dan Simenc as chief revenue officer. Joining at a time of both rapid growth and exceptional market potential for the company, Simenc will lead sales, customer success, marketing, strategic partnerships and business development initiatives.

"Inbox Health has already made significant inroads in establishing patient billing and support as the frontline of success for medical billers and the practices they serve. Dan will help extend the reach of Inbox Health to the broader RCM billing community, and further into hospitals, physician groups and independent practices. We look forward to sharing Dan's vision and energy as our growth trajectory and service to patients increases," said Blake Walker, CEO of Inbox Health. "The growing importance of patient-first billing in healthcare is reflected by our ability to attract a healthcare professional of Dan's caliber to our team. With over 20 years in healthcare technology, finance and sales with an emphasis on patient engagement, he is an ideal addition to our Inbox Health team."

Simenc comes to Inbox Health from Solutionreach, the premier SaaS patient relationship management company. As chief revenue officer, he drove sales growth and motivated and inspired both the sales and customer success teams through the complexities of the pandemic. He has led significant merger and acquisition efforts for the notable Rhapsody/Corepoint Health merger and helped power the client operations of 3M Health Information Services as vice president.

In the past four years, Inbox Health's monthly revenue has grown more than 20 times. The rise in patient responsibility for healthcare costs highlights the need for a patient-first focus to improve the billing, payment and support experience. Inbox Health is pioneering this approach in its integrated platform, and Simenc will be instrumental as the company moves to the next level and further expands its market share and leadership in this space.

"I'm delighted to be joining Inbox Health and to build on the momentum the company has established in the healthcare technology space," said Simenc. "I've watched Inbox Health tackle the challenge of patient A/R in a way that eases the burden on medical practices and billing companies while empathetically supporting patients. I look forward to providing leadership and supporting Inbox Health's growth for years to come."

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare – the challenge of patient A/R. Built for medical billers, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills , choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic support through the phone and live chat . By improving the patient experience , billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing companies and medical practices report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that cuts the amount of time spent on patient A/R in half, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 2,000 healthcare practices and over 2 million patients. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com .

