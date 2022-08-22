U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,136.19
    -92.29 (-2.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,048.11
    -658.63 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,377.78
    -327.44 (-2.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.02
    -43.33 (-2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.30
    -13.60 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.21 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9937
    -0.0107 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0310
    +0.0420 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4290
    +0.4990 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,108.85
    -321.95 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.55
    -7.40 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Inc. 5000 Ranks ConnectedView, software developer of DonorView and AssociationSphere, as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

·2 min read

HUDSON, Mass., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectedView, the leading provider of the non-profit software DonorView and association management software AssociationSphere has been named to Inc. magazine's prestigious 5000 list, a list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America.

DonorView &amp; AssociationSphere
DonorView & AssociationSphere

Inc5000 Ranks ConnectedView, developer of DonorView & AssociationSphere, as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," said Heather Litwin, COO of ConnectedView. "With a fast-growing customer base of DonorView and a tremendous launch and acceptance of AssociationSphere, the past two years have been transformational for us. Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the incredible success of our customers and the industry-leading products our team has built. Now, we're focused on further accelerating our momentum as the leader in the non-profit space."

DonorView and AssociationSphere are award-winning software solutions that have helped non-profit organizations across all 50 states. Over $2.9 billion worth of gifts, events, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns and memberships are managed on the systems. DonorView and AssociationSphere allow customers to cultivate a stronger relationship with their constituents, connecting over 150 countries and generating millions of dollars of transactions each month on the secured platforms.

The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – independent businesses. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 were ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating at least $100,000 in revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2021.

About ConnectedView

Software developer specializing in all-in-one software products and an integrated platform to help nonprofit organizations manage their operations. More than 175,000 users, including some of the world's largest nonprofits, rely on our scalable and comprehensive platform to jump start their revenue, cultivate long-lasting relationships with their constituents via Online Forms, Social Media, QR Codes, Text/SMS Messaging, Mobile payments, Email Marketing and Print Letters. To help our customers grow faster, we offer more payment methods for their constituents via Credit Cards, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo. Learn more about us at DonorView.com and AssociationSphere.com

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inc-5000-ranks-connectedview-software-developer-of-donorview-and-associationsphere-as-one-of-the-fastest-growing-private-companies-in-america-301610125.html

SOURCE ConnectedView

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

    The stock market is having a tough day on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is leading the way lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 259 points, or about 2%, to 12,447. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a strong performer in the Nasdaq over the past several years, but it isn't helping the index's cause on Monday, as the stock is down more than 2%.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Sinking Stocks

    In this article we look at why Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Sinking Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see why Hedge Funds Were Right About These 5 Sinking Stocks. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are among the worst performing stocks of 2022. They’re also […]

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Bought 3 New Supercharged Growth Stocks

    You won't find all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Lo

  • 3 Red Flags for Tencent's Future

    Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) posted its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 17. The Chinese tech giant's revenue dipped 3% year over year to 134 billion yuan ($20 billion), which missed analysts' expectations by 570 million yuan and was its first revenue decline since its IPO in 2004. Tencent is the largest video game publisher in the world, and that segment generated 32% of its total revenue (24% from domestic games and 8% from international games) during the second quarter.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • Is Trending Stock Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanSaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from f

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Worth Betting on Now?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Dow tumbles over 600 points, S&P 500 sheds 2.1% as investors question Fed pivot thesis

    U.S. stocks are on course for sharp declines Monday, as investors express wariness over a series of monetary, technical and seasonal factors.