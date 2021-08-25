U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,329.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,355.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.10
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.76
    +0.22 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    -13.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.32
    +0.17 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8890
    +0.2520 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,429.47
    -1,807.09 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.65
    -63.05 (-5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.78
    +14.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Inc. 5000 Ranks Epic Staffing Group No. 404 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America

·2 min read

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has announced that Epic Staffing Group (Epic), a provider of staffing services to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, is No. 404 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — it's independent businesses.

Epic Staffing Group is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the bio-pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. (PRNewsfoto/Epic Staffing Group)
Epic Staffing Group is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the bio-pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. (PRNewsfoto/Epic Staffing Group)

Epic's rank at No. 404 showcases the company's particular resilience and flexibility given 2020's unprecedented challenges. With a three-year revenue increase of 1,198%, Epic saw tremendous growth amongst its seven business units in the healthcare and life sciences staffing sector. The average median three-year growth rate of all companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list is 543%.

"As a growth-minded company, our rank on the Inc. 5000 is an honor and a testament to our singular, focused approach to helping life sciences and healthcare organizations recruit and staff their open positions with top talent," said Mark Siegel, CEO of Epic Staffing Group. "This recognition highlights our success in paving the way beyond traditional staffing services through our ability to anticipate challenges that steer our clients through the uncertainties and opportunities alike."

Epic will be amongst the top 500 companies that are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is available on newsstands this week. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Epic Staffing Group:
Epic Staffing Group ("Epic") is a diversified national provider of staffing services to the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Our staffing verticals include life science recruitment for permanent placement and life sciences consulting, travel nurse jobs, Interim executive placement, travel allied, school nurse jobs and therapy, government healthcare staffing, and international clinician placement. Focus is placed on areas where there is significant imbalance of supply and demand, where the Epic business model can add significant value.

For more information, please visit www.EpicStaffingGroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inc-5000-ranks-epic-staffing-group-no-404-fastest-growing-private-company-in-america-301361724.html

SOURCE Epic Staffing Group

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Nord Stream 2 Loses Case to Have EU Pipeline Rules Waived

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the controversial gas pipeline project owned by Gazprom PJSC, lost a German court fight to sidestep European Union rules separating production from transportation, a decision that may delay the start of the operations.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid by Gazprom to overturn the German Network Agency’s decision to impose the EU measures, a spokesman for the tribunal said by phone.While the ruling means that Nord Stream 2 could be fi

  • Cryptocurrency Market Will More Than Treble by 2030: Study

    The report by Allied Market Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Oil steadies near $71 after two-day rally

    LONDON (Reuters -Oil prices steadied near $71 a barrel, taking a breather after a strong rally in recent days as Mexico was set to resume crude production following a major outage. Brent crude was up 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.19 a barrel by 1028 GMT, reversing earlier losses. The rally came after Mexican supply fell by more than 400,000 barrels per day following a fire on an oil platform.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Budweiser Allegedly Buys Beer.eth Domain Name for 30 ETH Alongside NFT

    Budweiser has changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a rocket designed by NFT platform Rocket Factory.

  • Target Has Another Excellent Quarter; What's the Secret Sauce?

    The retail giant's CEO cannot point to one thing, but same-day fulfillment options are a huge driver of success.

  • Why Shares of Centennial Resource, Core Labs, and Peabody Energy Are on Fire Today

    Oil stocks across the board are flying higher today thanks to the sharp reversal in oil prices, but small-cap stocks are shining the brightest, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) leading from the front. The double-digit price tumble in shares of Centennial Resource and Core Labs last week has presented investors in oil and gas stocks with the perfect opportunity to scoop up some shares today. Crude oil prices are reversing today after a week-long decline and are up more than 5% this morning.

  • Dream Job Alert: These 10 Companies Let You Work From Home AND Have Unlimited Vacation Time

    If you're looking for the ultimate amount of flexibility in your job, look for a company that allows you to work remotely and gives you as much time off as you want. Although this may seem too good to...

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • U.K. Construction and Manufacturing Boost Wage Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Britain’s construction, manufacturing and food preparation industries are pushing wages higher across the economy due to a shortage of workers to fill available jobs. Building companies increased advertised pay by 6.7% from February to July 2021 to draw more workers into the industry, according to data from jobs site Indeed. That compares with wage growth of just 0.8% across all jobs. “

  • Middle Eastern ride-sharing company Swvl to combine with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

    Swvl Founder and CEO Mostafa Kandil joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's upcoming combining with Queen's Gambit, his outlook for growth, and the company's goals for safe, sustainable travel around the globe.

  • Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

    Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics and Samsung Biologics. It also unveiled a mergers and acquisitions plan to fortify its technology and market leadership.