U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,295.25
    -12.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,052.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,595.75
    -62.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.90
    -4.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.46
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.87
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8150
    +0.6000 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,816.83
    -214.86 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.59
    -3.33 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.70
    -4.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Inc. 5000 Recognizes Thrive Aviation among Top 25% of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, private jet operator Thrive Aviation was named No. 1,242 on Inc.'s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—privately-held businesses.

Thrive Aviation lands in the top 25% of the 2022 Inc. 5000
Thrive Aviation lands in the top 25% of the 2022 Inc. 5000

"We're building something special at Thrive Aviation and it's an honor to see it recognized on a national level."

The announcement comes on the heels of Thrive Aviation receiving an industry leading ARG/US Platinum safety rating and IS-BAO Stage 1 certification, placing it among the Nation's most elite, private jet operators.

Co-Founder and Thrive CEO, Curtis Edenfield comments "We are honored to make our debut on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing, private companies in America.  This is a testament to the hard work and dedication every employee puts in daily.  We're building something special at Thrive Aviation and it's an honor to see it recognized on a national level."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. "The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Thrive Aviation
Thrive Aviation is a private aviation company dedicated to providing proactive service and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners across North America. With corporate headquarters at Henderson Executive Airport, Thrive Aviation's main operational footprint in Las Vegas includes a large-scale expansion of over 30,000 square feet which includes a private hangar along with a separate dedicated maintenance facility; all at Harry Reid International Airport. Thrive Aviation doubled its owned/operated fleet of light, mid, super-mid and large cabin aircraft during 2021 with additional super-mid and long-range acquisitions scheduled through 2023.

Learn more at: www.flythrive.com
Contact: News@flythrive.com

About Inc.
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Thrive (PRNewsfoto/Thrive Aviation)
Thrive (PRNewsfoto/Thrive Aviation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inc-5000-recognizes-thrive-aviation-among-top-25-of-americas-fastest-growing-companies-301607257.html

SOURCE Thrive Aviation

Recommended Stories

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC files brief on Hinman speech as XRP lawsuit drags on

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fought back in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs with a reply brief in support of its objections to orders that asked the SEC to disclose drafts of a 2018 speech made by former SEC director William Hinman. See related article: Judge grants Ripple’s request to review videos of […]

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • J&J Unit Tells Appeals Court Only Bankruptcy Can Settle Talc Claims

    A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary urged a federal appeals court to uphold the controversial legal strategy it used to move to bankruptcy roughly 38,000 lawsuits linking its talc-based products to cancer.

  • Walmart’s earnings are trying to tell us something about inflation, consumer sentiment, and whether we’re headed for a recession

    The company performed well in Q2, providing hope that the broader economy is strong.

  • Drugmaker Endo Files for Bankrupty Over Debt, US Opioid Litigation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug manufacturer Endo International Plc filed for bankruptcy after being overwhelmed by litigation, including claims that it profited by helping fuel the US opioid epidemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save

  • Toyota, CATL Shut Plants in Sichuan as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s top battery maker, are closing plants in China’s Sichuan province as a drought-induced power crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to

  • Oil prices rise $1 after drop in U.S. stockpiles

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices rose over $1 on Wednesday, rebounding from six-month lows hit the previous day, as an unexpectedly large drop in U.S. oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession. Brent crude futures were last up 82 cents, or 0.9%, to $93.16 a barrel by 0630 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 85 cents, or 1%, to $87.38 a barrel.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Intuit's Pricing Strategies Has Won It Analyst Conviction For Q4 Beat

    Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi reiterated a Buy on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) and a price target of $650. After an online price increase in QuickBooks in May, Intuit shared price hikes on QB Desktop in early August, raising Pro Plus and Premier Plus prices by 57% and 45%, respectively, he noted. Additionally, Intuit looked to sell QB Desktop Plus products at full MSRP, with no discounts in any channel. However, Intuit kept the pricing intact for QB Desktop Enterprise, which has already transitione

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • Washington-based Insitu gathers partners to talk supply chain challenges

    Insitu's supply chain director talks challenges of the past two years and his strategy to work through it.

  • Analysis-Oil prices turn more volatile as investors exit the market

    Traders and fund managers have left crude oil markets in recent months, dropping activity to a seven-year low amid the worst global energy crisis in decades as investors become unwilling to deal with persistently high volatility. The exodus of participants, especially hedge funds and speculators, has made daily price swings far greater than in previous years, making it harder for companies to hedge against physical purchases of oil. The volatility has harmed companies that need energy market stability for their operations, which includes oil-and-gas companies, but also manufacturing and food-and-beverage industries.

  • Apple updates return-to-office plan, says employees should be back week of Sept. 5

    Set your calendars. Apple Inc. once again has named a target date to bring its employees back into the office for three days a week.