Incannex to work with Catalent to produce psilocybin for clinical and potentially commercial use

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Incannex Healthcare Ltd

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL NASDAQ:IXHL) CEO and MD Joel Latham sits down with Proactive to talk about the development and manufacturing deal it has struck with pharma giant Catalent to produce its own psilocybin drug. The product would initially be deployed in IHL’s clinical development program for generalised anxiety disorder, but there are plans down the track for its commercial use or supply as a cGMP pharmaceutical-grade therapy.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/incannex-to-work-with-catalent-to-produce-psilocybin-for-clinical-and-potentially-commercial-use-629210391

