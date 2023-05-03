U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Incannex Company Presentation – Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Assess Proprietary IHL-675A

Incannex Healthcare
Incannex Healthcare
Incannex Healthcare

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Ltd (Nasdaq: IXHL) (ASX: IHL) (‘Incannex’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce a company presentation containing data and analysis of the results from the Phase 1 clinical trial undertaken to assess safety and pharmacokinetics of IHL-675A as an anti-inflammatory drug candidate.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Incannex Contact Information:

Incannex Healthcare Limited
Mr Joel Latham
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
+61 409 840 786
joel@incannex.com.au

Investor Relations Contact – United States
Alyssa Factor
Edison Group
+1 (860) 573 9637
afactor@edisongroup.com