Incap Corporation Press release 17 January 2023 6.00 p.m. EET

Incap Corporation: Incap Estonia opened new production machinery at the Kuressaare factory

Incap Estonia upgraded its two current SMT production lines and added a third SMT line to its factory in Kuressaare. The EUR 1.35 million investment increases the factory’s overall SMT production capacity by more than 50%.

According to Margus Jakobson, the Interim Managing Director of Incap Estonia, the investment in SMT (surface-mount technology) supports the company’s rapid growth and flexibility in customer service. New electronics equipment in the Kuressaare factory was acquired from SMT Renting on a long-term lease agreement.

“We decided to upgrade two existing production lines to make the production process faster. The third 30-meter long line will help to increase our SMT production capacity and increase it by more than 50%,” Jakobson explained. The new production machinery will contribute significantly to the production of the most important part of electronic devices.

Incap Estonia is part of Incap Corporation, which is an international contract manufacturer. Electronics manufactured by Incap Estonia can be found for example in smart meters, in light electric vehicles on the streets, in smart led lights in different regions in Estonia as well as in the machinery of the world’s most famous maritime company.

Photos of line opening at Incap Estonia: https://photos.app.goo.gl/kH79yY2ToAYWm7xq5

