Incap Corporation: The shares issued in Incap’s share issue without payment entered in trade register

Incap Oyj
·2 min read
  • ICP1V.HE
Incap Oyj
Incap Oyj

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 3 May 2022 at 8.30 a.m. EEST
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

The shares issued in Incap’s share issue without payment entered in trade register

A total of 23,397,308 new shares issued in the share issue without payment (so called share split) decided upon in Incap Corporation’s Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2022 have today been entered in the trade register. The objective of the share issue without payment is to enhance the liquidity of the company’s share. In the share issue without payment, new shares are issued to the shareholders without payment in proportion to their holdings so that 4 new shares are issued for each share. The total number of Incap Corporation’s shares after the share issue without payment is 29,246,635 shares.

The new shares generate shareholder rights as of 3 May 2022. The share issue without payment will be executed in the book-entry system and does not require any actions by the shareholders. The registration of the new shares in the shareholders’ book-entry accounts, as well as initiation of public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, are planned to occur on 4 May 2022.

All shares of Incap Corporation will give equal shareholder rights also in the future, and Incap Corporation’s ISIN code (FI0009006407) and trading symbol (ICP1V) will remain unchanged also after the share issue without payment.

INCAP CORPORATION
Board of Directors


Further information:
Ville Vuori, Chairman of the Board of Directors, +358 40 036 9438

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.


