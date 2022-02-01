U.S. markets closed

Inception Company President Shaun Urban Assumes CEO Role.

·3 min read

Urban's leadership will facilitate the continued expansion of The Inception Company's offerings, footprint, and client base.

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inception Company ("Inception" or "the Company") recently announced the departure of its CEO Matt Giegerich, effective January 31, 2022. Inception Company President Shaun Urban has been selected to take over the role. Mr. Giegerich will continue to serve as a Strategic Advisor and remains significantly invested in the Company's future.

Inception Company President Shaun Urban Assumes CEO Role.

The Inception Company is a leading technology-driven production company that builds and supports hybrid and virtual engagement products and services to help clients reach and more fully connect with their stakeholders. Its offerings include Pando™, the only hybrid and virtual meeting platform that integrates a full production studio with a 40 ft interactive video wall to simulate the experience of live, in-person meetings, as well as best-in-class production and broadcast services for both in-studio and onsite use cases.

This shift in leadership takes place as The Inception Company enters a period of growth—accelerated by partnership with Spire Capital and boosted demand for Inception's offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic. About his departure and the Company's choice of Urban for his replacement, Giegerich affirmed, "This is the right path as we evolve and position the Company for future growth and success. The timing feels right for Shaun to assume the full leadership role he has so clearly earned."

Powered by Spire Capital's investment, Inception is aggressively expanding its physical presence, increasing research and development efforts, and investigating opportunities for strategic acquisitions. Andy Armstrong, Partner at Spire Capital, noted his support for Inception's choice of CEO: "We will miss Matt, we thank him for his years of leadership and wish him the best in his future endeavors. We've worked closely with Shaun during our partnership with Inception and believe he's the right choice to spearhead upcoming growth initiatives—and advance our joint vision for the Company."

As CEO, Urban anticipates "a growing focus on technology innovation, client service, and strategic partnerships that will foster the continued delivery of exceptional value to our clients at a time when virtual and hybrid events have never been more important to ensure effective engagement with employees and customers alike".

About The Inception Company
Founded in 2005, The Inception Company (https://inceptioncompany.com/) is a leading technology-driven production company that builds and supports hybrid and virtual engagement products and services to help clients reach and more fully connect with their stakeholders. The Company, headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, delivers hybrid and virtual meeting platforms, broadcast, video, and meeting services solutions.

About Spire Capital
Spire Capital (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology-enabled business services, media, communications, and education sectors. Spire Capital was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing, and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction, and execute their business plan. Spire Capital is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Contact: Alexis Lund, alund@gobfw.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inception-company-president-shaun-urban-assumes-ceo-role-301473243.html

SOURCE Inception Company

