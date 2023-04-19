As Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) hits UK£3.2b market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

Insiders who bought Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by UK£116m as a result of the stock's 3.7% gain over the same period. In other words, the original UK£84k purchase is now worth UK£92k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Inchcape Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Nigel Stein made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£78k worth of shares at a price of UK£7.09 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£7.79 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.80k shares for UK£84k. But insiders sold 7.00k shares worth UK£50k. Overall, Inchcape insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Inchcape Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Inchcape. We can see that Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Nigel Stein paid UK£78k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.8% of Inchcape shares, worth about UK£58m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Inchcape Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Inchcape we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Inchcape has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

